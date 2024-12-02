Nigerian content creator Egungun of Lagos is trending following the viral video showing him in a sensual state with a strange woman

While Egungun’s wife had earlier come forward to defend him the controversial clip has spurred cheating allegations

Following that a young woman on Elon Musk’s X narrated an encounter she had with the internet sensation, triggering a fresh round of debate

A woman has accused the socialite Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke best known as Egungun of Lagos of approaching her for a hotel meeting in exchange for a connection to musician Zlatan.

This came amidst rumours surrounding his viral bedroom video.

Egungun's wife recently took to social media, claiming that someone was blackmailing her husband using the viral footage.

The videos, which surfaced online, sparked a cheating scandal.

A woman, known on X as @theboujeegirlie, shared that Egungun had once asked her to meet him at a hotel in 2020, when they were both at the University of Lagos, offering an introduction to Zlatan in return.

“Egungun of Lagos wey tell me make I come hotel for Surulere say he wan introduce me to Zlatan??? God will punish that boy sehh.

“For context: We were in Unilag together and this happened in 2020 after Zlatan had just promoted him in his masquerade costume. He came to my hostel on my birthday and we even had a viral video together lmaoo.

“I was actively pursuing a music career then and we had become acquaintances after the viral video, so he wanted to “introduce me to Zlatan” at a hotel in Surulere lmaoo. Person wey give me room number???? Lmaooooo let’s just let bygones be bygones. 2020 is a long time ago”

Netizens react to the viral tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@UTDTimCook:

"Na connect he wan connect you, na your mindset dey make you dey think otherwise."

@MayJaYBaE:

"His wife is now saying he has never cheated lol."

@theboujeegirlie:

"Everyone who knows Jeff knows that the Devil is more faithful than he is lmaooo."

@pee_rsp:

"lol 😂 December is starting well. The new week looks good."

@theboujeegirlie:

"Na very useless boy sehh, I sabi am well well. And the babe saying he’s never cheated on her is what is killing me. I feel so sorry for the poor girl."

@theboujeegirlie:

@__arike_adey:

"I really feel for Egungun’s wife ngl. She shouldn’t have defended him before the leak."

Egungun involved in accident with new Benz

In previous report the Nigerian media personality and content creator was involved in a car crash, to the dismay of fans.

On September 20, 2024, a video made the rounds of the social media influencer inside his crashed Benz, which he recently acquired.

In the clip, Egugun was surrounded by a large crowd of people who made videos of the situation, which appeared to have been between him and another road user whose car was also badly damaged.

