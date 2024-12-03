Nigerian content creator Egungun of Lagos is still on people’s following the release of his private tape

Recall that the influencer buzzed the internet after a video showed him in a sensual conversation with a strange woman

While Egungun has yet to address the matter he has moved on to flaunt a new curdy woman on his popular interview shows

Nigerian content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke aka Egungun of Lagos still has the attention of netizens following the release of his explicit video.

Legit.ng reported that Egungun trended in the media hours after he was involved in what has been tagged a cheating scandal.

Hours after Egungun's wife, Pashotah, addressed a blackmail threat involving her husband, an alleged video of the content creator emerged online where he was captured in a conversation with an unidentified woman via a video call while brushing his teeth.

The video has subsequently sparked debate on social media, with some criticising Egungun's reputation as a devoted family guy and others citing his wife Pashotah's previous statements defending their marriage.

While Egungun has yet to officially address the scandal, he moved on to share a video of him interviewing one of his massive curvy guests.

The influencer seemed unbothered by the situation and has decided to continue pushing his content.

Watch the video below:

Egungun of Lagos spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Lady accuses Egungun In a previous report by

Legit.ng reported that a woman accused the socialite of approaching her for a hotel meeting in exchange for a connection to musician Zlatan.

This came amidst rumours surrounding his viral bedroom.

The lady shared that Egungun had once asked her to meet him at a hotel in 2020 when they were both at the University of Lagos.

