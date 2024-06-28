Businessman, Paul Okoye has shares how he moved from rag to riches in the UK with a post on social media

According to him, he worked three jobs at the same time, and he also failed four times while attempting business

The post stirred reactions among his fans, who applauded him for his doggedness as some of them remembered VDM's post about Okoye

Show business entrepreneur, Paul Okoye, also known as Paulo, has inspired his fans with his success story.

The businessman, who is dating Iyabo Ojo stated that he worked three jobs at the same time in the UK.

According to him, it started with the two thousand naira his mother gave him, he had to do three jobs at once in the UK, a cleaner, an underground driver. Not done, he explained that he failed four times while attempting business when he was 26 years.

Paulo shares with success story with fans. Photo credit @paulo2i04

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye says he must share story

In the caption of his post, Paulo noted that he kept at it despite the obstacles he faced on his way.

The businessman, who called out VDM, recently added he was ready to share his story with the youths so they can learn from it. He shared a video of how he was coaching a football team to accompany his success story.

See the post here:

Fans of the businessman react to his post

The post made by Paulo stirred reactions among netizens. Here are some of the comments below:

@blessing8841:

"God bless you more sir, we love you and your beautiful family."

@jofalbrims:

"Evidence yapa, more blessing's baba mi, awon omo atoko wa baleje."

@bigaunty4real:

"Nah man you be sir . Much respect I get for you."

@tallest_son_042:

"Big uncle."

@medlinboss:

"Now this is a story worth going to anyone’s IG live grab a sit in front knowledge is wealth."

@ericanlewedim:

"The baddest."

@ericogaga:

"We celebrate you sir."

@bellepeauworld:

"And we be there live to learn from the best sir."

@ebubechukwuumehumeh:

"Nwoke ike knowledge is power."

@solistar_industrial_machine:

"Odogwu aburo guy name,you’re blessed live bittetleaf soup."

Paul Okoye sent message to Davido

Legit.ng reported that the ongoing drama between, Paulo, Iyabo Ojo and VeryDarkMan got messier with a message from the businessman.

He sent a message to Davido, Tunde Ednut, DJ Obi, and Cubana Chiefpriest to pick between him and VDM.

Paulo's post comes after VDM dragged his partner, Iyabo Ojo, over her presence at Davido's wedding

Source: Legit.ng