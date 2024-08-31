From Finidi to Collapsed Deals: 18 Key Moments of Osimhen’s Transfer Window

Victor Osimhen headlined the talking points of the summer transfer window, but he remains a Napoli player

The Nigerian international had offers from several top clubs, but all the proposed deals have collapsed

Osimhen has now been exiled from the Napoli squad after the Italian side completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku

In what could be described as a strange summer transfer window, a lot happened to Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

As soon as the 2023/2024 season ended, the 25-year-old headlined discussions in the summer transfer window, which has now closed.

Several clubs have made enquiries about the impressive Napoli striker whose 26 league goals helped the Partenopei to the Serie A title two seasons ago.

All deals for Victor Osimhen have collapsed as the summer transfer window in England closes.

Source: Getty Images

Sporting News reports that Osimhen renewed his contract with Napoli in December last year, with a release clause of about €130m.

Having missed Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin, Osimhen consequently fell out with Finidi George, the then-Super Eagles head coach.

Following the close of the summer transfer window, the Nigerian striker only has until September 2 to move to Saudi Arabia before the window shuts there.

Below are 18 key moments of Osimhen's transfer window

The Nigerian striker offered Napoli his transfer request He signs a new deal extension with the club so that he won't leave for free. Received suitors from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich. Publicly fell out with Finidi George. Further fell out with Napoli over disrespectful treatment. Suitors reduced to PSG & Chelsea. PSG refused to pay his transfer fee because Napoli asked for two players plus money in return. PSG pulled out. Chelsea remained. Napoli requested a cash-plus swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku. Napoli agreed £30miliion for Lukaku from Chelsea, leaving out the possibility of a swap Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli offered Napoli half of what they were asking Chelsea to pay. They accepted, but Osimhen reportedly rejected. Al Ahli went completed Ivan Toney's signing from Brentford. Chelsea finally agreed a fee with Napoli for Osimhen, but Osimhen rejected the wage. Chelsea representatives abandoned the discussion and left Napoli. All deals collapsed. Napoli have exiled Osimhen from the squad. Transfer window has closed in England. Transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes on September 2.

Nigerians blast Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have flooded Napoli's social media pages after the Neapolitans excluded the Super Eagles striker from their squad list for the 2024/25 season and stripped him of his number 9 jersey.

This prompted Nigerians to camp and insult the club under their social media post announcing the arrival of former Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Osimhen was expected to leave the club after four years before the transfer window closed.

