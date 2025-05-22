Nigerian music crooner Mayorkun has expressed his disappointment in his team, Manchester United, after they lost to Tottenham

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on May 21, 2025, at the Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao

A new clip shared by the singer via Snapchat showed him singing the Manchester United version of Davido’s "With You"

Mayorkun, the former 30BG signee whose real name is Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, is in a sour mood following Manchester United’s loss.

Recall that the football club bowed out of the Champions League after they lost the May 21, 2025 game to Tottenham Hotspur, 1-0.

Mayorkun composes Manchester United's version of Davido's 'With You'. Credit: @davido, @iammayourkun

Many celebrities have reacted to this development in several ways, but Mayorkun’s takes the cake. The singer composed a Manchester United version of Davido’s hit track, "With You." The lyrics of the song express that his team has lost out of both the Champions League and Europa League.

The video has now gone round on social media, with fans of the winning team making jest of the singer, among others.

Watch the video here:

Fans laugh over Mayorkun's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions by Legit.ng:

@ayoba_mi76 said:

"As a Barca fan. We enjoyed the hate watch 😂😍ViSCA Spurs 😂👏."

@maasoroju said:

"Man U fans should send their account. First 4 only. Make I console them give them breakfast money this morning 😂."

@prankhottiee said:

"Football brings men together what brings women together???"

@abidoye_sheriff said:

"Sweet Fanta diallo I no win Europa oo no campions league no Europa no conference!conference!!😂😂😂."

@thacelebrity_hypeman1 said:

"Sweet Amad diallo i no win europa ooo no champions league, no fa cup, no carling carling oo 😂😂."

@omorseebeauty said:

"E Dey sweet una. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

@preshy__pimp said:

"E reach to do one track for 😂😂."

"I no win Europa": Mayorkun cries out in pains. Credit: @Davido

@annie_gold67 said:

"Na @adekunlegold na I dey pity, he go just weak😂 while @davido go dey one send dey do thank God say my ticket nor cut😂."

@omorseebeauty said:

"E Dey sweet una. We post daily content on God Bless Africa."

@gab_of_africa said:

"The devil must torment all of you."

@richwinnie1 said:

"Make una no worry the cry go reach everybody 😢."

@fungi7171 said:

"Chelsea brought CHAMPIONS LEAGUE to London. West Ham brought CONFERENCE LEAGUE to London.Tottenham brought EUROPA LEAGUE to London. Arsenal brought SHAME to London and still yapping "Trust the process" for the past 7 years."

@henrymicheal149 said:

"If no be fake life wetin man u dey find for champion league 😂😂 @iammayorkun."

Manchester United Face Harsh Truths After Losing to Tottenham

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United will return to the drawing board after what could be described as their worst season in 50 years.

It was a campaign of missed opportunities and defensive frailties, and no European football in the coming season.

A football finance expert had branded the Europa League final against Tottenham "the most critical game in United’s history", but they lost.

