Fast-rising actor Godwin Nnadiekwe shared an update about his health days after he was rushed to the hospital

Recall that the movie star was kicked in the chest by his senior colleague Zubby Micheal during a filming session

Nnadiekwe opened up to fans and followers on his current status as he shared his X-ray result, triggering reactions online

Fast-rising actor Godwin Nnadiekwe has opened up on his health condition following display with senior colleague Zubby Micheal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury while on a movie set.

Godwin Nnadiekwe addressed fans on Instagram. Credit: @zubbymicheal, @godwinnnediekwe

Source: Instagram

The fast-rising actor was filming with his colleague, Zubby Michael, when he was kicked in the chest during a scene.

According to a statement released by his management, Nnadiekwe had to be taken for medical treatment after the shoot, as he suffered internal bleeding from the kick.

Nnadiekwe came forward to urge actors to be cautious on set. He disclosed that the scene in which he was kicked by Zubby Michael was not part of the original script.

In a recent update, the movie star’s management revealed that he had sustained a prior chest injury on December 22, 2023, during a gym accident involving a fallen weight.

They further spoke on the importance of being considerate when dealing with people since one might not know what others are battling with.

“We are sharing an important update regarding actor Godwin Nnadiekwe. On December 22, 2023, Godwin sustained a severe chest injury due to a gym accident involving a fallen weight. This incident necessitated a two-month recovery period.

"Godwin's experience brings to light a powerful truth. Everyone is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Our actions, even when well-intentioned, can have unforeseen harm to colleagues. Please join us in extending your thoughts and prayers to Godwin as he continues to heal. Management.”

See their post below:

Godwin Nnadiekwe opens up about his health. Credit: @godwinnnadiekwe

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) stepped in on Nollywood actors Godwin Nnadiekwe and Zubby Michael's display on a movie set.

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, while expressing displeasure at Zubby's action towards Nnadiekwe, disclosed that the actors' guild had reached out to him.

Stanley disclosed that the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, gave an assurance that the case would be handled properly.

The producer also urged the public to await the outcome of the AGN's investigation.

"I want to appreciate the president of Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN) sir Emeka Rollas emekarollas for calling me this morning; asking for the actors phone number, producer’s phone number, Director’s phone number and hospital name….He gave me the assurance that this matter will be handled properly. They are investigating the matter as we speak (AGN)….

"Let’s wait and see AGN reaction to this video. All actors should be careful on set biko because you don’t know who is alive No actor deserve such act from his fellow actor AGN president pls this should be addressed properly to avert future occurrence :pray::pray: Get well soon bro @godwin_nnadiekwe," he said.

Source: Legit.ng