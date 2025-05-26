The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) reacted following the show between Godwin Nnadiekwe and Zubby Michael on a movie set

Producer Stanley Ontop disclosed in an update that he received a call from the AGN president, saying the guild is set to take action

It was earlier reported that Godwin Nnadiekwe had been hospitalised with internal bleeding after Zubby Michael kicked him

Nollywood actors Godwin Nnadiekwe and Zubby Michael's display on a movie set has continued to gain attention, with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) stepping in.

In a recent update on Sunday, May 25, Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop, while expressing displeasure at Zubby's action towards Nnadiekwe, disclosed that the actors' guild had reached out to him.

Stanley Ontop reveals AGN is set investigate Zubby Michael's display with Godwin Nnadiekwe. Credit: emekarollas/zubbymicahael

Source: Instagram

Stanley disclosed that the AGN president, Emeka Rollas, gave an assurance that the case would be handled properly.

The producer also urged the public to await the outcome of the AGN's investigation.

"I want to appreciate the president of Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN) sir Emeka Rollas emekarollas for calling me this morning; asking for the actors phone number, producer’s phone number, Director’s phone number and hospital name….He gave me the assurance that this matter will be handled properly. They are investigating the matter as we speak (AGN)…. Let’s wait and see AGN reaction to this video. All actors should be careful on set biko because you don’t know who is alive No actor deserve such act from his fellow actor AGN president pls this should be addressed properly to avert future occurrence :pray::pray: Get well soon bro @godwin_nnadiekwe," he said.

Legit.ng also reported that Godwin Nnadiekwe was hospitalised with internal bleeding after being kicked in the chest by his colleague Zubby Michael on a movie set.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is taking action after Zubby Michael reportedly kicked actor Godwin Nnadiekwe during filming. Credit: zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Nnadiekwe management released a statement confirming the incident and his health condition.

The video of Stanley Ontop sharing an update on AGN's involvement is below:

Reactions as AGN steps in

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read the comments below:

unusual_ivie said:

"I wish a lots of nollywood people can speak out like you."

adamzy_001 commented:

"Weldone @stanley_ontop you no go fall. I love the steps you took to address this and bringing it to the public notice. Udodiri gi Nwannem."

dabydaviva said:

"God it need serious investigation,Godn it,had it been the guy hit his head on the wall."

sharonagubata reacted:

"But Stanley wetin ooo,is the eye 👁 for me abeg make nobody kee me say I laff oooo!! Na the look on Stanley face I dey laugh oooo."

okiemute1303 said:

"Are you saying Zubby intentionally did this ? Please stop spreading wrong narrative. even in American movies actors sustain injuries is normal."

king_cdi reacted:

"Nothing much for this kick na, why all these drama."

bantar206 said:

"Na Hollywood standard."

onomsky20 reacted:

"Abeg rest it was a mistake, what is it? Why the hate on @zubbymichael? It can happen to anybody Haba."

Zubby Michael unveils real estate project

In other news via Legit.ng, Zubby Michael hinted he had diversified into the real estate sector as he unveiled his huge project.

The Nollywood star shared a video of when he went to supervise his real estate project. Fans took to the comment section to thank the actor for making a wise decision

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng