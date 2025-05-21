Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is making headlines after she spoke for the umpteenth time about single motherhood

During a recent interview, the mum of two stated that she doesn’t wish for any woman to be a single mother because it’s hard

Mercy Aigbe’s statement in the viral video triggered a series of reactions from netizens who dropped hot takes

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe said she does not wish single motherhood on anyone.

Just recently, the Ada Omo Daddy star was on the Real Talk with Kike show when she spoke about her experience as a single mother.

The actress had earlier gone viral for admitting that she was harsh on her kids as they were growing up.

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe says she doesn't wish single motherhood on any woman. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

According to Mercy Aigbe, being a single mother is hard because it is not easy for a person to play the role of two people. She added that the journey wasn’t an easy one for her, and she often prays for her kids to have lasting relationships because she doesn’t wish single motherhood on anyone.

In her words:

“For me, raising a child as a single mum… shout out to all the single mums out there, you guys are heroes, It’s not easy playing the role of two people. I am very sensitive when I talk about my single mother moment because it wasn’t an easy journey. That’s why anytime I pray for Michelle, I pray for other kids around me that I nurture, that are not my biological kids but they are still my kids. I say to them, especially the girls, that life happens. A lot of us didn’t set out to be like this in terms of our love life but life happens and we hope for the best for our kids. I always tell my children that your first time will be your forever. Because I don’t wish it on anybody, it’s draining.”

Speaking further, Mercy Aigbe added that one of the reasons she was tough on her kids while raising them was because of her fear of failure. According to her, she had already failed by being a single mum and she didn’t want to also fail as a mother.

The movie star said she didn’t want her kids to make mistakes, not realising that it was part of their growth and learning process. Mercy Aigbe also expressed her fear of people laughing at her kids and saying they turned out badly because their mother was a single mum:

Nigerians drop hot takes as Mercy Aigbe says she doesn't want any woman to experience single motherhood. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

“I think part of what made me very tough on my kids is that I just didn’t want to fail as a mother because I had failed at this, I didn’t want to fail as a mother. I didn’t even want them to make mistakes, not realising it was part of their life’s journey, I was pushing hard and not giving them a chance to be who they want to be and make errors to gain correction from their errors. I didn’t want people to laugh at me and say a single mum raised them, they can’t do anything good. It’s so draining that financially, emotionally, morally, and mentally you still have to show up”, she said.

See the full video below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe speaks on being a single mum

Mercy Aigbe’s explanation about why she doesn’t wish single motherhood on anyone drew mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them said she was speaking from experience, others accused her of making another woman a single mother:

Sabiigirlfashion said:

“She's speaking from her experience, and I agree with her 👏.”

Chef_ivyjones1 said:

“That line…They just have to turn out to be good!!!!👍 They got no choice at all.. And, with God on every single mother’s side…victory is assured!!🙌”

Blakkgolde said:

“You made someone a single mom too.”

Mz_teehanah wrote:

“You didn’t wish it on anybody but mercy, someone is already single just because of you, hmm it’s well.”

You_gooh said:

“Yet you married a man that promised his Legal wife monogamy. Ojukokokoro 😮. Left your marriage cos your husband got broke and destroyed another woman's home mtcheewww.”

Waledarep said:

“I don't wish it on anyone but someone is already one because of you 😂.”

Classic_ulo said:

“You did not wish it on anyone, but you gave it to someone by taking her husband? Women chai.”

Tfroshbaby said:

“It is really mentally draining 😢😢😢Been Training my two gurls alone for years now. Physically, financially is draining but we keep on surviving daily.”

Rubydennis2090 said:

“Let's no longer call it a SINGLE MOTHER HOME but an ABSENTEE FATHER HOME. Let's stop blaming the one who decided to be responsible, cos she could easily ABANDON the baby and we'll see it in the news.”

Marie_virtuals said:

“😂😂😂 and yet you chased a woman out of hers?? You even post videos and pictures to pepper her…. Everyone sure know how to speak like a good person sugbon Inu yin o daa rara.”

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter gushes over mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle Gentry, showered encomiums on her mother as she spoke about her acting career.

The young model also appreciated the actress’s fans and supporters for their positive reviews towards her mum’s first cinema production.

Mercy, in response to the heartfelt post from her child, opened up about how she felt, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng