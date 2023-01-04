Popular comedian and skit maker, Mama Uka have searched for and located the Nigerian boy who built a 'G-Wagon'

The boy known as Chukwudi went viral after a video of his car was posted on TikTok and it was picked and given a boost by Legit.ng

In the video he posted, Mama Uka was seen taking a ride in the car as he praised the boy for his technical prowess

The 19-year-old Nigerian boy who built a 'G-Wagon' car has met with popular comedian and skit maker, Mama Uka.

The wonder kid known as Chukwudi who said he is from Enugu state went viral days ago after a video of his car was posted on TikTok.

The boy went viral after a video of his 'G-Wagon' emerged online. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamauka_.

Legit.ng had picked up the video and given it a boost as a result of which many people started asking questions about the budding car maker.

Video of Mama Uka in a locally built 'G-Wagon'

In the latest video, Mama Uka expressed admiration at the boy's skills as he asked people to make the video to go viral so that auto companies can notice and help the boy.

Mama Uka also took a ride in the car which is a replica of G-Wagon brand.

Amazingly, the young boy said he build the car alone, but it is not clear if he imported some parts like the engine.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Loveth Prosper said:

"I pray God connect you with the right people."

@beauty said:"

"Pure talent."

@brendacheekahjona said:

"Undiluted talent. Chai!!! It needs to go viral ooo."

@Vicky said:

"Wow! This is impressive."

@Gennyblack wrote:

"This boy is really gifted."

@Adorable reacted:

"Wow nice one, it looks more real."

@Diala Jenni said:

"Innoson should locate the boy, asap, see undented talent."

@Ellashaka commented:

"This country is really killing some talent. See talent nah."

@Nikkyposh said:

"This are things that suppose to go viral."

Boy congstructs escavator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a boy built an escavator and he also operated in public.

People were amazed that the machine worked well as the boy operated it with a remote control.

He used it to scoop some grains and pour in a container beside him.

