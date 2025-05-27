Victor Boniface and skit maker Phoebe have sent the social media space agog with a trending video of them together

The Super Eagles striker disclosed that the internet sensation brought him food, but fans are having none of it

Phoebe served the meal, only to face Boniface, who playfully pointed out that there was no chicken in it

Nigerian comedian Phoebe Odekina Ejura, popularly known as Phoebe, has sent the social media space agog after a video showed the moment she served food to Victor Boniface and his friends.

The Super Eagles striker expressed excitement as he ate the meal prepared by the skitmaker, saying it was delicious.

The video captured the moment, only to face playful critique from Boniface, who humorously pointed out that there was no chicken.

While eating the meal, Boniface said, as seen on Instagram:

"She brought food for me and my friends, and it's actually good, but she forgot chicken, but no problem."

Fans have continued to react to the video, praising the chemistry between the skit maker and the footballer.

Some referred to it as a refreshing display of Nigerian camaraderie and humour.

@powerchibueze said:

"Make boniface know say na woman f!n!Sh Samson life and former arsenal player EBUE…. I say make I remind am."

@DeGordFather added:

"After the food, that Chicken she forgot will still be eaten that night. If you know you know."

@dav_eed1 said:

"This girl go don put love portion for the food. Boniface get abidoshaker Sha.. E no go affect."

@robystyles4u777 posited:

"How they confidently put this out without thinking that ppl will read btw the lines is beyond me. Sebi we are fools nau.

"We don’t know what has happened or will happen after this moment. Anyway, Phoebe too wan show say Boni sef don come mark register."

@LayinkahD wrote:

"Me & my friends but na only you and her dey. Bros,e don tey wey goal enter,you need to score this one."

Boniface hails goals king Osimhen

Meanwhile, Victor Boniface was one of the first to congratulate fellow international teammate Victor Osimhen following Galatasaray's Turkish Super League triumph.

Known for his vibrant social media presence and close friendship with Osimhen, Boniface did not hesitate to show his admiration for the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker, per Score Nigeria.

Boniface shared a heartfelt post featuring Osimhen cradling his daughter Hailey during the trophy celebrations, simply captioned: “The Best.”

Tottenham interested in Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly intensifying efforts to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen in the upcoming transfer window.

Leverkusen are willing to part ways with the Nigerian international if a bid in the region of £43 million is tabled.

The Bundesliga champions may be ready to cash in on the Nigerian striker, whose form has dipped since returning from a three-month injury layoff in January.

Boniface has scored 10 goals and registered one assist across all competitions this season, despite playing largely as a back-up to Patrick Schick.

