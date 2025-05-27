Comedian Taaoma stirs controversy with a sharp tweet about a “stupid rap legend pushing 50,” sparking wild guesses online

Fans flood social media, debating if it’s Eedris, MI, Blackface, or another veteran rapper she’s targeting

Neither Taaoma nor any rapper has responded yet, but the internet is buzzing with memes, jokes, and heated discussions

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Taaooma has sent social media into a frenzy with a cryptic and fiery tweet aimed at an unnamed “rap legend” nearing 50 years old.

Her tweet read:

“There’s this stupid ‘rap legend’ that God will help me to punish. Pushing 50 ee de nironu.”

Though she didn’t name the artist, the Yoruba phrase “pushing 50 ee de nironu” — loosely meaning “almost 50 and still not wise” — delivered a heavy dose of shade that got people talking everywhere.

Within minutes of the tweet, fans and followers flooded their timelines with theories and guesses about who Taaoma could be referring to.

See the tweet here:

Netizens react to Taooma's tweet

The speculation quickly turned into a heated debate, with many pointing fingers at some of Nigeria’s veteran rap stars.

Some think the shot was aimed at Eedris Abdulkareem, given his age and long-standing reputation in the rap scene. Others suggested MI Abaga, Blackface, or even Reminisce, though fans noted that some mentioned artists are already older than 50.

@DonSilsz commented:

“People mentioning Eedris, man isn’t pushing 50, he’s over 50.”

@MolanoHybrd noted:

“Oga if you won’t tag, don’t bring this kind matter here.”

@RoiyConsult stated:

“There are plenty Nigerian rap legends pushing 50, so be specific so we can help if he trespassed.”

@BusyBreathing12 wrote:

“Small toast, you don burn the bread. This one na serious shade.”

@RealBuharii commented:

“If no be say you added ‘legend,’ I for say na Oladips get this sub.”

@RevealNG reacted:

“MI? Blackface? Reminisce? Nah, Eedris is already 65 so can’t be him.”

@whymezeecky wrote:

“Better run invest quick before the slot close. Who dey rap wey near 50 sef?”

@SistoFavored commented:

“Somebody help us list all the legends first, then we can solve this mystery.”

@AdebolaKing said:

“Taaoma no dey joke o! Somebody must learn lesson well well.”

@ChineduWrites wrote:

“When you reach 50 and still dey do nonsense? Na wah oo.”

@LolaQueenBee commented:

“If na me I for dey fear, this woman no dey carry last at all.”

@TobiLaughs said:

“This tweet strong pass caffeine. Wake up call for some rappers.”

