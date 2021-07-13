Popular Nigerian comedian, Maryam Apaokagi better known by her stage name, Taooma, has endeared herself to the hearts of many for being a funny lady.

A number of people have identified with the comic star over her funny videos that leaves them rolling on the floor with laughter from time to time.

However, there’s more to be noticed from the 22-year-old comedian. It hasn’t escaped the attention of fans that the comic act never appears in public without her head being covered and this is due to her Muslim faith.

Despite being in the public eye, Taooma has made sure not to deviate from this and she has served as an inspiration to many on dishing out modest fashion.

She makes things more interesting by not always opting for scarves and sometimes steps out in hats, head warmers, durags and other head gears.

Taooma giving modest fashion goals. Photos: @maryam_apaokagi

Today, Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on the different times Taooma taught fans to be covered and stylish in eight lovely photos.

See below:

1. You're never fully dressed without a smile:

2. Robin Hood?

3. Pretty in print

4. A classic woman

5. Boss lady

6. Nothing says it better than a red outfit

7. Hijabi with swag

8. Nature's beautiful gifts

Nice one.

