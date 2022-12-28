Nigerian skit-maker Taaooma took to Twitter to narrate an ordeal she had with a traffic offender recently

The online creator used her experience to buttress the ill-treatment women face in society because of their gender

Taaooma took to Twitter to express her displeasure, which elicited a wide range of reactions both within and outside the feminist community

Popular Nigerian skit-maker, Taaooma, has lamented about the difficulties women face in real life as a result of their gender.

The content creator described an encounter with a driver who made fun of her despite the fact that she was driving her own car.

Taaooma stated that she confronted a traffic offender, but the man told her that she needed to drop off her father's car at home before she could speak with him.

She cried out about going through similar things at her place of work and in society in general.

The comedian wrote:

"Being a woman can be tough sometimes. In your work space, you’re looked down upon. In the society, you’re not as respected. Last time out, a traffic offender I challenged on the road told me to “drop my daddy’s car” before I can talk to him."

See Taaooma's Twitter post below:

Nigerians react to Taaooma's post

vawul3nce:

"That wasn't about you being a woman, it was probably about you being ‘small’ size. You women shouldn't be victimizing yourselves."

papi_la_green:

"I just pity her and her mentality... Life neva hit her well the way e suppose hit her B4 she correct herself and her statement."

themarytakon:

"Being a petite woman is actually another thing we have to talk about. It’s the way even a fellow woman feels she can talk to/treat you just because she has gigantic b**bs/bum and you don’t - even when she’s younger and should be taking life lesson notes from you. I won’t talk about the little boys who step up to you because they are taller and recently hit the gym. Leaves you with no choice but to have a nasty attitude; just to maintain your sanity."

lizzylope_:

"When a woman tries to express herself about simple everyday issues, illiterates on social media tag it as being a feminist. Go and educate yourselves!"

Damirez234:

"Why you self no gree add weight? "

etimajonathan:

"Why is it that immediately a woman complains of ill treatment especially from a man, she gets labelled "feminist"? Is feminism some sort of evil tag that y'all are using to abuse someone now? Like...are we supposed to feel bad that you refer to us a people advocating the Rights of women? Interesting!"

