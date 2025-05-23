DJ Enimoney and his wife add a new member to their family, bringing their total number of children to three

His wife, Iwalewa, opens up about the spiritual and emotional journey before the birth, calling the child “The Healer”

Netizens and fans have flooded the couple with congratulatory messages, hailing their strong faith and celebrating the arrival of the newborn

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Eniola Adedeji, better known as DJ Enimoney, has added another bundle of joy to his growing family as he and his wife, Iwalewa, welcomed their third child together.

The emotional announcement came from Iwalewa, who took to social media to express her gratitude to God for the safe delivery.

Her heartfelt message revealed the struggles and silent prayers that preceded the birth, describing the baby as a divine reminder that “God sees, hears, and answers.”

DJ Enimoney welcomes third child, wife shares her delivery struggles. Photos: @iwalewa.mi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“My heart is overflowing not just with love for this precious new life but with deep awe for the One who made it all possible."

DJ Enimoney, who is the younger brother of Nigerian music icon Olamide, is yet to make a separate post, but the news has sparked joy among fans and well-wishers.

See her post here:

Fans Celebrate DJ Enimoney’s Growing Family

As news of DJ Enimoney and Iwalewa’s newborn broke online, fans and well-wishers couldn’t hold back their excitement. Many took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages and heartfelt prayers for the family.

@blessyn_glow stated:

“Congratulations to you and yours May this child bring endless joy and peace into your home.”

@iam_davisky wrote:

“Na man you be, 3 kids already and still standing tall! God bless your home boss ”

@ella_belle_19 commented:

“This testimony touched me. God is indeed faithful! Congratulations mummy Healer”

@deejay_kelv said:

“DJ Enimoney dey run things quietly, steady winning in music and family life Big ups boss!”

@olori.adeyemi stated:

“This post gave me chills. What a beautiful reminder that God still answers silent prayers. Welcome, baby ”

@tunde_classic wrote :

“Olamide go dey smile like proud uncle right now Congrats fam! More blessings.”

@mimie_coco wrote:

"You can feel the emotion in her words This is more than a birth announcement… it’s a testimony!"

@official_djswagz said:

"DJ Enimoney no dey make noise but him dey deliver always! Baba three now o Congrats king!"

@zee_bby stated:

"This baby came with peace and healing. Such a beautiful message from the mum God is good!"

@tolani_glowingskin commented:

"Another addition to the YBNL family tree Congratulations to you both, babies are such a blessing!"

His wife, Iwalewa, opens up about the spiritual and emotional journey before the birth. Photos: @djenimoney

Source: Instagram

DJ Enimoney, wife's marital trouble

Legit.ng reported in 2022 that Iwalewa caused a buzz on social media after she shared a disturbing post on her Instagram page.

Her friend also wrote a blog on the reason behind her cryptic posts while sharing details on the state of her marriage to the celebrity DJ.

The friend noted that the woman has been battling an illness and also recently found out that her husband is having an affair with MC Oluomo’s daughter, Ayinke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng