The value of the naira has depreciated against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange market.

The latest exchange rate data shows that the dollar's closing rate on Monday was 0.25% lower than the previous rate

Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria for stabilising the naira exchange rate

The naira started the new week with a slight depreciation against the United States dollar in the official market on Monday, May 26.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the naira at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) recorded a closing rate of N1,583 per dollar.

Naira falls against US dollar in the official market Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Monday's exchange rate is a 0.25% or N4 depreciation for the naira when compared to the previous day's closing rate of N1,579 recorded in the official market.

According to the CBN, the naira traded within a range of N1,583/$1 (high) and N1,578/$1 (low) on Friday, with a simple average rate of N1,579.64/$1 on Monday.

Naira rate compared to pound, euro

The naira improved its value against the euro in the official market on Monday by N6.25 to close at N1,791.11/€1 compared with last Friday’s rate of N1,797.36/€1.

However, it depreciated against the pound sterling by N5.23 to trade at N2,136.76/£1 versus Friday’s closing rate of N2,141.99/£1.

CBN is pushing hard to boost dollar inflow for naira improvement Photo credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

Here is a breakdown of exchange rates on Monday

CFA: N2.7220

Yuan/Renminbi: N219.7498

Danish Krona: N240.9434

Euro: N1797.3663

Yen: N11.0549

Riyal: N421.085

South African Rand: N88.3713

Swiss Franc: N1920.7199

Pounds Sterling: N2141.9931

Naira performance in black market

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, it was a slightly different story for the naira against major foreign currencies.

Traders who spoke to Legit.ng confirmed that the dollar slightly appreciated against the Nigerian currency.

Abdullahi, a BDC trader, said:

"On May 23, 2025, the naira traded in the parallel market at N1,610 to N1,620 per dollar, N1,785 to N1,800 per euro, and N2,140 to N2,160 per pound sterling.

" By May 26, 2025, the exchange rates showed a slight improvement, with the naira trading at N1,605 to N1,615 per dollar and N1,780 to N1,800 per euro, while the rate for the pound sterling remained unchanged at N2,140 to N2,160."

