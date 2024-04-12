Sunny Neji's 2003 hit Oruka is considered one of the theme songs in a typical Nigerian wedding

Oruka, which is a Yoruba word for ring, is a high-life song with meaningful messages for couples

In this report, Legit.ng examines the details to enable the readers know more about Sunny Neji and his hit song Oruka

Veteran musician Sunny Neji, popularly known as Mr. Fantastik, is one of the golden voices in the music industry and one of the leading names in Nigeria's high-life music genre.

Sunny Neji has been in the industry since the 1980s and can be classed in the categories of Lagbaja, Daddy Showkey, and the late Majek Fashek, among other pacesetters.

Sunny Neji shares the inspiration behind Oruka. Credit: @sunnyneji

While the musician may no longer be active in the music industry, many of his songs are evergreen.

Aside from Oruka, some of Sunny Neji's other hit songs include Tolotolo, Face Me, Happy Birthday, Blame The Other Man, among others.

In this article, Legit.ng lists interesting details about Sunny Neji's 2003 Oruka.

What to know about Sunny Neji's Oruka

Sunny Neji's Oruka, released in 2003, is a lead single off his album, “Unchained”, which was recorded in Nigeria and Ghana.

The song is considered one of the theme songs when it comes to wedding ceremonies in Nigeria. One can say, 'a wedding ceremony without Oruka is not complete.'

Veterans in the entertainment industry like Alariwo of Africa, Zack Orji, Teju Babyface, among others, appeared in the music video.

Inspiration behind Sunny Neji's Oruka

The musician, during an interview with Premium Times in 2020, revealed the song was inspired because he felt the need to have a wedding song.

Sunny Neji, who is a father of three girls, recalled how there was no wedding song to dance to when he got married in 2002.

"I had gotten married in 2002 and there wasn’t any wedding song for me to dance to. So the thought came into my head that it would be nice to have a wedding song. The thought started building in my head, the inspiration came, I wrote the song, God just blessed it and it became like a wedding anthem," he said.

Watch a music video of Sunny Neji's Oruka below:

Remix of Sunny Neji's Oruka

In 2022, singers Niniola and Chike warmed hearts with their remake of the hit song Neji.

Watch a clip of Chike and Niniola at a studio below:

