Comedian Deeone has reacted to a photo of businessman Cubana Chief Priest kneeling for the Vice President of Nigeria

The picture of the businessman kneeling went viral after he visited the politician, sparking many reactions

Fans were happy with what Deeone said about Cubana Chief Priest in the video, and they also shared their own views about it

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has criticised businessman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, over his viral picture.

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest visited the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, and shared a video. However, more pictures from his visit later surfaced online, sparking reactions among his fans.

Deeone speaks about Igbo culture after Cubana Chiefpriest's photos went viral/ Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the photos, Deeone called Chiefpriest a disgrace to Igbo culture. He claimed that the celebrity barman betrayed Igbo culture because of his actions during his visit to the Vice President.

Explaining his stance, he noted that Igbos believe they are kings in their houses and therefore cannot bow down to anyone.

He added that Igbos are acephalous in nature and would not do what Cubana Chiefpriest did.

Deeone compares Chief Priest to Obi Cubana

Cubana Chiefpriest sits with Kashim Shettima. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Deeone, who often drags celebrities, compared Cubana Chiefpriest to his former boss, Obi Cubana.

He suggested that Chiefpriest could team up with Obi Cubana’s enemies to betray him.

He asked his fans to imagine Obi Cubana and Kcee, who are also Igbo men, kneeling for Kashim Shettima and said that such a thing could never happen.

Deeone blasted Chief Priest and affirmed that his action at the Vice President’s office says a lot about his character.

See the video here:

Reactions have trailed Deeone's video

Fans shared their views about Deeone's video. Here are comments below:

@cynosure_doll_2023 wrote:

"Dear comediandeeone is only God in heaven that will bless you for always speaking fact , like I always say only the wise understand you. Thank you brave one."

@afronews8 commented:

"Dey play how many off una papa don see Vice President face to face."

@maureen_okorie23 said:

"D one you sure say the money dy non be to dy show for media ooo."

@marygangs shared:

"Na only Helen fit tell Una the real reason why CP kneel down I dey wait for her video."

@chimeziehero reacted:

"Oga I just dey laugh ooo. Na u wan tell us wey be Igbo our culture.. This internet Nawah ooo."

@shining__obegengine said:

"You make sense for once I support you."

@gucci.scoop reacted:

"First time Deeone speak sense wey enter me. I quite agree with you"

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng