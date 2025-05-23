A heart-wrenching video of the family and friends of late actress Monalisa Stephen has surfaced online

Recall that Legit.ng reported the painful demise of Stephen due to low blood sugar and internal bleeding

The clip showed the moment the body-positivity advocate was being laid to rest at a cemetery in Yaba

In a painful but inevitable turn of events, the friends and family of late actress Monalisa Stephen have gathered to lay her to rest.

The actress’ demise was announced via social media by a close associate, who stated that she passed away due to low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

She was mourned by some of her senior colleagues, including the likes of Toyin Abraham and others, who expressed their pain.

Her family had, on May 22, shared details of her burial ceremony. It was announced that it would begin on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with a private interment service scheduled to start at noon.

A new clip shared online showed her friends and family gathered at the Yaba cemetery to perform her final burial rites, amid tears.

Watch the clip of her burial here:

One of the posts shared on her page reads:

" Rest in Power, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen (aka Gabacci) 🕊️A bold voice. A creative force. A light to millions. Founder of the LYF Movement, Monalisa used her art, voice, and platform to uplift women and anyone battling depression, low self-esteem, and body image struggles. With over a decade of impact in film, music, fashion, and digital storytelling, she reminded us all to Love Yourself First. 💛.

See the post below:

Fans continue to mourn Monalisa Stephen

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@comedian_daniboy said:

"Seen and interacted with her once in person. Gets painful everytime I think about it. Omo! 💔."

@_____motola said:

"Rest in peace monalisa."

@wumitoriola said:

"Mona, Rest in peace .This hurts really bad 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍May God rest your soul🕊🕊."

@johnbenz0001 said:

"Gabbaci 💔 still can't believe you are gone 😭...RIP🕊️."

@randypeterz said:

"May God Rest your soul and comfort all left to mourn the painful loss, My thoughts and prayers are with the family 🙏🏽🕊️💔."

@ajurawalo said:

"I won't see her making posts again chai this life eh 😢😢, God bless her soul."

@hawtmoe said:

"Rest in Power Mona dear , the angels guide you home 🕊️ 🕊️ 💜💜💜."

@otm_001 said:

"I just can not wrap my head head around this, what exactly is happening?? I was thinking this is some ridiculous prank or something. This can’t be real!???"

@ty_babyooo said:

"My love,I will really miss you 😭😭💔💔,Contiune to rest in peace,God loves you more 🙏🕊️."

@fessychopsand_more said:

"You fought well,my woman ❤️I know you’re resting😢🕊you will be greatly missed. May your soul continue to find rest."

@omoba_solexy said:

"I never thought i would witness an event like this... God please rest Mona's soul😢."

@heavenlygrace_billy said:

"😢😢😢😢I still can’t believe my baby girl is gone.. just like that😢.. REST IN POWER ❤️."

Monalisa Stephen opens up about health issues

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following reports that actress Monalisa Ayobami Stephen has died.

The details surrounding Monalisa Ayobami's death were shared by Best of Nollywood (BON) CEO Seun Oloketuyi

Popular Nollywood stars like Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe, among others, have reacted to Monalisa Stephen's death.

