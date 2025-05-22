Veteran Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu, known for her audacious personality, has stunned fans with new videos

The actress, who is preparing for her 60th birthday, shared videos from her official photo shoot, leaving fans in awe

The videos have now gone viral online, igniting interesting comments about the ageless queen’s beauty

Veteran Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu is now on the lips of the majority of social media users after new updates about her hit the internet.

The actress, notable for her audacious and outspoken character, who has held Nollywood down for over 30 years, has triggered heavy reactions as videos from her 60th birthday shoot surfaced online.

Actress Ngozi Ezeonu looks beautiful in white for 60th birthday shoot. Credit: @officialngoziezeonu

Ngozi was seen looking more beautiful than ever in a white mesh mono-strap dress that sat perfectly on her body.

The actress was also given a soft glam look with bright red lips, which made her skin tone pop even more. The sweet videos have now gone viral on social media, leaving many to gush over the ageless beauty.

Ngozi looked all smiles as she posed for the camera from different angles, leaving fans with much to say.

Recall, actress Ngozi Ezeonu recently scolded some young ladies who came for an audition over their outfits.

In a video that made the rounds, the movie star was seen sternly warning the ladies after they came without wearing bras.

Ngozi Ezeonu’s reaction to the girls raised mixed reactions on social media with netizens taking sides on the matter.

Fans celebrates Ngozi Ezeonu ahead of 60th birthday

Read some reactions below:

@realjudy__ said:

"Happy birthday mama God bless your new age 🎂🎂🎂🎂 .. wow too beautiful."

@lindaosifo said:

"Happy Birthday ma’am 🎂💐🤎 Gods continuous blessing and grace. You look so beautiful 😍😍."

@chizzyalichi said:

"You are too pretty mama❤️❤️❤️."

@chizoba_nwokoye said:

"Mummy with the glow❤️."

@official.rosabellejeanne said:

"Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of dem all ❤️❤️❤️."

@officialonyinyeokafor said:

"Mummy you are so da*n pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ambassador_godswill_miracle said:

"Aww 🥰 na over pretty dey worry you mummy m ❤️😍😍."

@dr_success_john said:

"Beautiful golden 60 👏👏👏 let the count down begin 🙌🙌."

@magee_collections50 said:

"🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥queen her self."

@goatleomessy said:

"60 abi 40 mama? Talk true😍😍 you are 40 mama. Love you age gracefully Amen."

@adorable_vivian29 said:

"Happy birthday beautiful mama, may you continue to live long in good health ma🙏🎂🎉🙌."

@cassy__best said:

"Happy birthday to you mama , more blessings and llnp."

@christyighofatoye said:

"Hbd llnp mama God blessings always 🙏🎂🎊🎉🍾🥂."

@realakwaugon said:

"You look amazingly beautiful 😍strong woman 😍😍😍🎂."

@samanthaabigail73 said:

"Happy birthday to you mummy. you look amazing 👏 🤩 😍 💖 🎉🎂."

Ngozi Ezeonu slammed over tribute to late Nkechi Nweje

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu come under fire following her tribute to late Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje.

The actress shared a photo of a candle with a condolence message to the late Nweje via her Instagram page.

Many have slammed her for her choice of words and over a revelation she made via her caption.

