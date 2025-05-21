Late actress Monalisa Stephen to be laid to rest on Thursday, May 22, in a private ceremony as her family releases final rites

The popular content creator reportedly died from internal bleeding and low blood sugar in Lagos on Tuesday, May 13

Fans continue to mourn the influencer, who was known for promoting body positivity and mental health awareness online

The family of late actress and social media influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen has officially announced her burial plans following her sudden passing last week.

In a post shared via her verified Instagram page, the family revealed that the final journey of the plus-sized actress will begin on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with a private interment service scheduled to start at noon.

Monalisa reportedly died in Lagos on Tuesday, May 13, after a struggle with low blood sugar and internal bleeding. Her shocking death was first announced by Seun Oloketuyi, founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, via his Instagram page.

Oloketuyi wrote:

“Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding"

While full details of her health struggle remain unclear, the news has left fans heartbroken, especially as Monalisa had been vocal about battling depression and mental health issues in the past.

Tributes pour in for late actress

Monalisa Stephen, known for her body positivity campaigns and bold online presence, was a popular figure on social media and in the entertainment industry. She consistently challenged beauty stereotypes and openly discussed topics many would shy away from.

Her fans have continued to flood her page with tributes and emotional messages, with many describing her as "brave," "real," and "a fighter."

See the announcement here:

Fans continue to mourn Monalisa Stephen

Following the news of her burial plans, heartbroken fans have taken to social media to pay their last respects and express how deeply her passing affected them. Some reactions include:

@QueenEhis wrote:

“I still can’t believe she’s gone. Monalisa was such a strong voice for big girls like me. Rest easy, queen.”

@real_drey commented:

“This one pain me! She always stood for self-love and confidence. May God grant her eternal peace.”

@iamtofunmi said:

“So young and so full of life. She was a light on my timeline. RIP Monalisa.”

@DebbieCurls added:

“Na wa o. May we never be quick to judge what people are going through. RIP beautiful soul.”

@bigtimmy__:

“She carried her confidence with pride. The world lost a rare gem.”

Monalisa Stephen speaks on health struggles

Legit.ng reported that the late Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen opened up on her silent struggles.

In a YouTube media chat with skit maker Zicsaloma, Stephen revealed that she has been diabetic since she was a kid. She stated that she had been injecting herself since she was six years old to deal with her health crisis

Speaking further, the plus-sized model discussed the effects of social media bullying and how it affects people on a personal level.

