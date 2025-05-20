Late Nollywood star Monalisa Stephen left many in deep thought after a throwback video of her surfaced online

In the now-trending clip, Monalisa shared details of the health issues she has been battling with as s child and how she managed it

The social justice advocate also addresses the shenanigans that come with social media bullying, triggering reactions online

A video of late Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen made the rounds online as she spoke about her silent struggles.

According to the reports shared by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, on Wednesday, May 14, Monalisa Stephen died on Tuesday, May 13, in Lagos, after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

In a YouTube media chat with skit maker Zizsaloma, Monalisa Stephen revealed that she has been diabetic since she was a kid.

She stated that she has been injecting herself since she was six years old to deal with her health crisis.

Speaking further, the plus-sized model discussed the effects of social media bullying and how it affects people on a personal level.

Sharing clip, Zicsaloma wrote:

"This Episode - Online Bullying Should Be a Crime', was recorded About a Week Before Mona's Passing, which left me in shock. It was about 3 years before the podcast we last met. I was like, why now. May you find rest in the bosom of the Almighty God."

Legit.ng previously reported that Monalisa's last post on Instagram was on April 29, 2025, where she shared a video of her dancing to music star Davido's 10 Kilo, a song off his newly released 5th studio album, 5ive.

How netizens reacted to Monalisa Stephen’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_mofe.rae said:

"Lol! Did that guy say “You should log off if you can’t take it?” Olorun to bi seeeeee! Rest easy, Mona. 🕊️."

ife_luv12 said:

"I still find it hard to believe Mona is gone 😔."

luxuryrealestateng wrote:

"This is really sad. May her soul rest in peace."

mummymoh_ said:

"Her death pain me so much I cried 😢."

omesbeautymart said:

"🥺RIP. These conversations should really be had about online buIIying, cos it’s horrible how some people go behind keyboard & throw very dem€aning & hvrtful words at strangers."

summer_latest said:

"You wan milk this babe passing?? Bruhhh😢."

folushomi1 wrote:

"May your soul rest in perfect peace Mona.. it’s so painful . You were a lovely and sweet soul…"

joyomua said:

"Be kind to people because you don't know what they are passing through 😢 a week after this podcast she passed 😢 see her full of life here."

angeltouchsecrets said:

"Na you you feel you can make money off it."

lala_camilla said:

"Same bullies commented RIP on her page! See in this life just do what makes you happy cause at the end.. it will end with just you!"

tonye_lloyd wrote:

"Here we are watching a video about bullying and how it affects people and bully’s are still in the comment section saying things like, you want to use her death to trend, you want to milk the situation for your personal gain, how did we get here? So every action has an ulterior motive? We are saying be kind to people and you guys are doing it all over again, can’t we just understand the message and say kind things? God how did I get mixed in this kind of generation that lacks human empathy???? Oh Jesus."

mz_elizabeth_ said:

"You people are funny o. So he shouldn't post or upload a content because the speaker passed away? Why don't you tell artists not to release a feature song because the artist passed away too? Nawa."

What Monalisa Stephen said about Teni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Monalisa Stephen opened up on her issue with music star Teniola Apata, aka Teni.

Monalisa called out Teni after sharing the reasons she decided to go on a weight loss journey.

According to her, Teni put her up for drags because they were both plus-sized before Teni decided to work on her shape.

