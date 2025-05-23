A lady expressed her grievance after watching a video in which Veekee James' mother gave her advice about marriage

In the clip, the woman emphasised the importance of patience and urged her daughter to take her words seriously

However, the lady criticised the designer’s family, sparking strong reactions from her fans who disagreed with her remarks

A social media user has reacted to the advice that the mother of popular designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, gave her daughter after her marriage.

In the video circulating online, the elderly woman told her daughter to be patient when dealing with her husband.

When Veekee James’s mother was giving advice, she said that marriage is sweet if the daughter wants it to be sweet.

She also urged the designer to be patient in all she does, especially when her husband appears weak.

However, the lady was not pleased with Veekee James’s mother’s remarks.

Lady criticises Veekee James’s mother, her family

Reacting to the advice, the lady called the designer’s mother and her entire family enablers.

She claimed that Veekee James’s mother was trying to place all the responsibilities of the marriage on her daughter.

The lady added that Veekee James was made to play the role of the man in the marriage and that her husband was taught to disrespect her.

She also said that Veekee James’s mother encouraged her daughter to suppress her feelings in the marriage.

Recall that it is not only Veekee James’s mother who has been criticised over her daughter’s marriage. The designer herself has faced backlash for her frequent social media displays with her husband.

Veekee James got married in a lavish ceremony in 2024 and flooded social media with videos and pictures from the event.

How fans reacted to lady's video

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@tatascaritas wrote:

"Am I missing something? How did she teach her son to be disrespecting his wife? This is an advice. The girl can decide to not take it. Abi i am missing something?"

@gng_vogue shared:

"Everything she said is true. Marriage is deep. Even if you are married to almost perfect man you need patience to get through the few percent you don’t like.. cos that small percent fit scatter the marriage."

@agentvic_ commented:

"It's clear a lot of people are damaged and need therapists. If you still find fault in what the mother said, May God heal you o."

@amanda_sibi reacted:

"Every body trying to make content out of Veekee is crazy. You want fame, please get it through hard work like Vekee has gotten has, not through dragging her mum for saying absolutely nothing wrong."

@debbyexclusive stated:

"But the mum’s advice is actually true . Marriage is deep,it’s more of sacrifice and not selfishness. Anyways do whatever works for you what do I even know?"

Veekee James make five meal for husband

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had shown that aside from making gorgeous outfits, she was also a good cook.

She displayed her cooking skills in a video as she narrated that she prepared five different meals within four hours.

