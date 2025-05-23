Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently gave fans a glimpse of her fitness journey on her official Instagram page

The Sabi Girl posted a video of herself training to fight at the gym, and the clip made the rounds on the internet

Several netizens reacted to the video of Ayra Starr fighting by raising their concerns for singer Jaywon and her other trolls

Nigerian singer Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr, was spotted learning how to fight at a gym to the surprise of fans.

Just recently, the Last Heartbreak Song crooner, who is also known for her issues with singer Jaywon, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself with a trainer at the gym.

Nigerians react as Ayra Starr learns to fight in viral video. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which has since gone viral, Ayra Starr was seen throwing punches at the trainer’s punching pads while following his instructions.

The petite musician also showed her obvious muscle growth in her gym outfit of a top and shorts.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr learns to fight at the gym

The video of Ayra Starr’s training session at the gym as she learned how to fight was met with a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. Some of them referenced the 22-year-old singer’s issues with 38-year-old musician Jaywon, while others noted that Ayra Starr was learning to fight her trolls.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialsoulaim said:

“My baby! Put yourself together. No fall o.”

_lavishofabj said:

“Mama wan go fight Jaywon😂.”

__________frank.99 said:

“You one still go make this small yansh to strong 😂.”

Big_confirmer said;

“All Those Twitter People Go Regret Why Them Troll Her.”

_101ac said:

“Hating on someone tryna learn something new in 2025 shows who you are.”

Miracle__anyiegoo said:

“Those canvas no too big for her 😏.”

Fda_music wrote:

“Abt to dethrone Anthony joshua.”

Vervando_baddest said:

“Madam dey find nyash 😂.”

2flamezz_ns said:

“She don list the names of people wey troll am,be safe guys 😮.”

Notorious_big9 wrote:

“You na wey talk her mouth dey smell she is coming for you all.”

Only_blazebaby said:

“@ayrastarr why you day do me like this 😢 I don tell you say if anybody make you vex day away tell me no be everything you go do by yourself 🙏🙏🙏😭😭😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ all love my queen.”

Buikem_360 wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂wetin be this.”

Dean_freshness said:

“No later follow back go do BBL come later Dey claim say na Gymn ooo, we know wetin Gymn Dey do.”

Nigerians react as Ayra Starr learns how to fight. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr trailed by mouth odour rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Twitter user, @praiseoghre, has accused singer Olajuwajuwonlo Iledare, best known as Jaywon, of allegedly sponsoring a social media smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his junior colleague Ayra Star's image.

The Mavin signee trended with multiple memes used by users depicting that she has bad breath.

However, Praise said received a DM from an unnamed source offering ₦10,000 per post to share unflattering pictures of the Mavin Records star with claims that she stinks or has bad breath.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng