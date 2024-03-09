Shanks Comics has welcomed American YouTuber, Kai Cenat, in grand style to Nigeria as drummers and singers played for him

In the video, Kai Cenat was surrounded by a crowd who came to welcome him to Nigeria and they were shouting his new name "Femi Omo Werey"

The YouTuber was amazed with the kind of reception he got as he was seen smiling and laughing among the crowd

Nigerian actor and comedian, Adesokan Emmanuel, aka, Shanks Comics, has given his American colleague, Kai Cenat a warm welcome as he arrived in Nigeria.

In a video sighted on social media, the YouTuber was welcomed by a crowd as drummers and singers also surrounded him.

Kai Cenat was given a Nigerian name by Shanks Comics who got his first ride a few years ago.

Shank Comics gives YouTuber, Kai Cenat Nigerian name. Photo credit @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

Fans sing for Kai Cenat

In the recording, the crowd which was made mostly of young guys was shouting and singing Kai Cenat's Nigerian name, "Femi".

However, the comedian who was formerly into "Yahoo Yahoo" ensure the safety of his guest despite the crowd that gathered to welcome him.

Kai Cenat was seen laughing and enjoying the reception he was given at the unidentified place.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the name and video of Kai Cenat in Nigeria. Here are some of the comments below:

@outsiders_way:

"Davido going to link up with kai in 3.2.1 for the clout."

@_shinashine_godspeed:

"Abi Farouk."

@reekified:

"E quick."

@toby_cheesebaw:

"No be Kia cenat na Kai cenat The blogger caption sef Dey cap."

@tinny_stoner05:

"Femi omo werey."

@kenzzy453:

"Nigerians."

@big7record:

"Lol naija content creator wan chop kai."

@__rfyb':

"This one go look like like lil Wayne too much."

@abuheel:

" Make them sha no thief him phone."

@KazeemMc:

"That is great."

Source: Legit.ng