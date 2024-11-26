Davido's statement asking Americans not to relocate to Nigeria or invest in the country has continued to gain traction

Rapper Ruggedman has shared his take on the issue and noted that what Davido said was not wrong

Instead of insulting Davido, Ruggedman asked the government to do the needful, and his tweet gathered several reactions

Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, aka Ruggedman, has defended his younger colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, after he said the country is in shambles.

OBO also advised foreign investors not to think of coming to the country because of the poor state of its economy. The singer's statement gathered mixed reactions. While some people supported Davido, others bashed him.

On his part, Ruggedman said that Davido's words have gone viral and the barking being made by some people will not fix the economy. Hence, he asked the government to fix Nigeria.

The rapper admitted that the hardship is too much and if the government plays its role, nobody will complain like Davido again.

Reactions as Ruggedman defends Davido

@therealdaddymo1:

"And for the record, Davido did not tell one lie. Nigerians should face the reality as it is and not as they wished it was."

@isaacfemi:

"Buhari as a president called Nigerian youths "lazy" Heaven did not fall. It’s better to start calling out all these corrupt and heartless politicians if we want a change in this country."

@charlesbanky:

"Is Davido's father and uncle not part of fixing Nigeria? Or we don't have light when your dad is part of the system and your uncles were both senators twice and governors twice and still governors or is govt only president?"

@oMoTonsore:

"Davido’s father and Uncle are players in the nation. What have they done to make the lives of Osun state residents’ better?"

@TimedFrank:

"Meanwhile Tinubu said worse in his G20 speech. I’m not sure what the faux indignation about what Davido said is all about. It’s just performative outrage. We see through them."

Patrick Doyle blasts Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Patrick Doyle has shared his take on Davido's statement asking foreigners not to relocate to Nigeria.

He described the singer's statement as dense and shared how Davido goofed without thinking about his father's investments in Nigeria.

The movie star would not be the first to react to Davido's statement and his post gathered mixed reactions from Nigerians.

