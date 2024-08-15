Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman came for veteran singer Ruggedman after a statement he made about him recently

The hip-hop star, during a podcast show, disclosed that he used to admire VDM and mentioned that he doesn't anymore

VDM took to his platform to respond to the rapper as he opened up on his reservations about him and his colleagues in a video that has gone viral

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has revealed that he doesn't "rate" veteran singer Michael Ugochukwu Stephen.

This came after a recent remark the rapper made about the popular internet user and his mode of activism.

Verydarkman attacked Ruggedman for talking about him. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @ruggedybaba

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by VDM, the hip-hop star mentioned that he initially admired Verydarkman when he began his activism with NAFDAC and efforts against unregistered brands.

However, Ruggedman stated that he lost respect for him when the activist started delving into people's private lives, citing the viral Iyabo Ojo incident as an example.

In response, Verydarkman defended his actions, explaining that he only targets individuals personally when he receives complaints from those they have scammed. He recalled an instance where he exposed influencer Ashmusy for scamming a man of ₦1 million, ultimately making her repay the money.

VDM also refuted Ruggedman's claim that he referred to Iyabo Ojo as an "old retired actress" in a throwback video.

He went on to declare that he doesn't respect any Nigerian celebrities, including Ruggedman, who claimed to have lost admiration for him.

"All these celebrities in Nigeria, I don't rate you people. I don't rate you guys," he stated.

The TikToker alleged that most celebrities are scammers who use Ponzi schemes to defraud their fans and followers online.

He also expressed his anger towards Ruggedman, referencing a past incident where the rapper was attacked in London, and suggested that Ruggedman deserved more than what he received if this was his viewpoint.

"If na like this you dey think, they need to beat. They need to beat you to scatter scatter, " he siad.

VDM rounded up by threatening the artist with not discussing him further on any other podcast. He assured him of more drama if he decided not to adhere.

Watch the video below:

Video of VDM’s sitting room leaks

The social media sensation sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.

In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting interior angles.

