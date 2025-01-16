Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s recent move to scold two young ladies over their outfits has started an online debate

Shortly after the actress’ video went viral, a music journalist, Ayomide Tayo, took to social media to compare today’s youths to youths from the past

The journalist posted a series of old photos to buttress his point and it started a discussion among netizens

Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has sparked a debate after she scolded two ladies for coming to her audition without wearing bras.

The scolding video went viral, triggering an online discussion with several netizens taking sides on the subject, including music journalist Ayomide Tayo.

Taking to his X page, Tayo addressed the issue by comparing today’s youths with youths from the past who are now people’s parents.

Nigerians take sides as Man reacts to video of Ngozi Ezeonu scolding girls for not wearing bra to her audition. Photos: @officialngoziezeonu, @AOT2 / X

The music journalist emphasised his point by posting a series of photos of some old Nigerian album covers that he found while digging in old crates.

The album covers had photos of women without tops posing with only their pants with big smiles on their faces. According to him, the pictures were from a Nigerian record label in the 70s called Clover Sounds.

The journalist concluded his post by saying that our parents are not as holy as they present themselves. In his words:

“I'm sure Ngozi Ezeonu didn't listen to these Nigerian albums when they came out.

I discovered these album covers while digging in the crates. They are from Clover Sound, a Nigerian record label in the 70s.

Our parents are not as holy as they portray.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as man reacts to Ngozi Ezeonu scolding girls

Ayomide Tayo’s reaction to Ngozi Ezeonu’s viral video started another online discussion on the subject of modesty in today’s world. Several netizens took sides on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

Banks accused Nigerians of hypocrisy:

This tweep explained why elderly people correct younger ones:

Olivia asked for the correlation between Ayomide’s post and Ngozi Ezeonu’s actions:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

amakaibekwe_':

“Mr Ayomide Tayo, continue to dig in the crates, perhaps you'll discover some sense too. I'm very sure you need it😢.”

Tastyexter:

“Soo is she the one on the cover 😏.”

princessnikeomisore:

“Adam & Eve were once unclad doesn’t mean we should start moving unclad on the street!”

Yoursafeheart:

“I think that something in us has shifted to be extremely argumentative, everything must be debated on even when we know nothing is cast in stone but the truth is the truth. What we going from being confrontational and argumentative, I will never understand but intelligence is the quiet in knowing when to proof a point and on what.”

Eve_jenni:

“Omg😮😮😮😮some people ehn,is this necessary 😏.”

_ifenkili:

“How can a young girl be going about braless in a board light…. It’s not even new my eyes had seen plenty shege in Asaba… some woman has amount themselves to nothing.Even in the market, a girl will be dressed like she’s going to a club.. I no blame the boy na see finish!!!”

v_toria122:

“All generation has people that are wild. But that doesn’t means you should be too.”

iampoje:

“Every generation has holy and unholy but it still doesn’t mean one should not caution indiscipline and ill mannered behavior.”

Mark_iaomai:

“Some people supposed delete their IG! 😂 cos what’s the essence of this?”

bella_egoyibo:

“Just like this generation now. So tomorrow I can’t correct someone again.”

omaa_nwaa:

“Una go just carry phone and tweet rubbish. Do you go unclad to a job interview? She said “don’t come to her audition ground looking like that “ and that’s that! She didn’t force them to audition but if you must, be decent with your dressing.”

vendorshome:

“Mr Ayomide Tayo, when you born your own, let her walk nak ed on the street.”

junik_preiz:

“His point??? So because her generation misbehaved or dressed unclad, she shouldn't correct the younger generations? She knows better hence the correction. Or are we now doing competition of the most naked generation?”

tz_pryme:

“So you’re saying one should dress indecently to an interview?”

Teeto__olayeni:

“And that means things have to keep getting worst???? Omooooo some of una Dey gbaaaaaaaa.”

