Canadian singer Justin Bieber has opened up about an unflattering comment he made about his wife sometime ago

The singer had shared a photo of his wife on the cover of Vogue magazine, and it reminded him of something he had said to her during an argument

He immediately regretted his actions and advised his fans to endeavour not to "get even" with people

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has shared a photo of his wife, Hailey Bieber, an American supermodel, on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Justin confessed that the picture reminded him of a time when he got into a messy fight with his wife Hailey and told her that she would never cover the magazine.

Justin Bieber asks wife to forgive him over a hurtful comment. Credit: @justinbieber

Source: Instagram

He expressed how bad he felt afterwards, as he had just badly wanted to get even with her. After seeing Hailey do what he had said she would not, Bieber asked his wife for forgiveness over his utterance towards her.

Justin Bieber wrote:

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue,Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

See the post below:

Reactions to Justin Bieber's comment about wife

Read some reactions below:

@thefemalestoreng said:

"Solomon Buchi Pro Max."

@chinyereabang said:

"Marriage is a lot ❗️❗️Know this and know peace. No need for all the holier than thou attitude in the comments."

@meloniare said:

"You can’t spell embarrassment without Men 🤕 Where is the CONGRATULATIONS? Justin don’t annoy me this afternoon 😤."

@rubydennis2090 said:

"Embarrassing post from a husband to his wife. A 31 years old who thinks this epistle is better than writing "congratulations wifey." Common sense isn't common."

@ojiugo___ said:

"Tbh a lot of you are just mean people! Justin is apologizing publicly to a fight that we didn’t witness, he is congratulating his wife and yet a lot of you hoping that she is getting mistreated are fueling the narrative that he just wants to embarrass her."

Justin Bieber gets bashed online for not celebrating his wife Hailey.

Source: Instagram

@sharon____king said:

"Hmm… am I the only one seeing a man that is publicly admitting his mistake and apologizing."

@oderaok said:

"Justin Bieber needs to do DNA, he might be 50% Nigerian male."

@channelayogomez said:

"This is what happens when you settle for a man you like!, better than he likes you."

@lovelyn.andrew said:

"Somethings are better left unsaid. Why not just say congratulations darling wife."

Source: Legit.ng