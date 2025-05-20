Many romantic relationships usually end on a sad note, but a lady and her partner have changed the narrative

The lady and her unidentified boyfriend broke up peacefully, and even went on their last date as lovebirds

A video of the estranged lovers going on a date has gone viral on social media, with many saying they would never do the same

A lady, identified as @thebambi27, has gone viral after showing how she and her estranged lover ended their relationship peacefully.

On TikTok, she posted a video showing how they went on what is their final date as boyfriend and girlfriend.

She refrained from disclosing the identity of her estranged lover, but showed moments they held hands in the car and at their date venue.

The lady did not disclose what led to the breakup, but stated that they chose to end their relationship beautifully because not all love is cruel. Words layered on her video read:

"Ending your relationship beautifully, because not all love is cruel."

The video has amassed over 600k views at the time of his report. Many people were amazed by the estranged lovers' peaceful breakup, but opined that they couldn't do that.

Mixed reactions trail couple's breakup

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

.....ZEE🫦MAH😪💯 said:

"Sending hugs it's really hurtful,did the same with my ex and we never got back with each other because I was really done with him,he still checks in though I can't take him back."

Emmanuel |Faith and Lifestyle| said:

"Hurts like a mf! Don’t recommend at all! You literally grieving someone that’s alive, pain is hell."

Hairsbyari said:

"This is the one that hurts the most!"

Lerato Mathe said:

"This is where you'll get ghosted for saying something bad about the ex. its the "Don't compare yourself with my ex, that's my soulmate."

Melissa said:

"This 💯 we ended up crying together and was too hungry from crying he ordered in lunch for us ❤️then I left after n we haven’t spoken since 💔 it had to be done."

Thelma-pez said:

“GRWM for a breakup date” naaa my generation is too dramatic."

eliadrah said:

"We ended it on good terms twice.. guess who’s gonna be celebrating their anniversary soon."

Mimi☺️♥️✨ said:

"This is the one that hurts the most!! Because you ended on good terms and that’s most likely goodbye for life!! But If it was ended on bad terms then y’all can still talk things out."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple had remarried each other five years after they separated.

Lady who lives with ex-boyfriend shares why

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared why she still lives with her former boyfriend despite the crash of their relationship.

According to the lady, she and her ex-boyfriend contributed to renting the apartment. She stated that the house rent had not expired, and they had been living as exes for three months. In her words:

“My Life so private nobody knows my ex and I stay in the same house and the same room bcus we both contributed money to rent the apartment and our house rent have not due till we broke up and both of us refuse to leave. We both respect our privacy, and we hardly talk to each other going to 3 months now.”

