There have been comments about rapper Diddy's relationship with Justin Bieber when he was just 15

This comes, of course, as a result of Diddy's trials and several allegations that have surfaced in the process

However, it has just been reported that Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence about his involvement with Diddy

Someone on Justin Bieber's team has broken the silence concerning allegations surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution, which he denies.

Justin Bieber's rep speaks to TMZ about Diddy. Credit: @justinbieber

Source: Instagram

Justin Bieber's rep told TMZ:

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Sources close to Bieber claim his public appearances with Diddy were “performative” and that they didn't have a meaningful relationship.

See the clip from TMZ here:

Cassie testifies against Diddy

Recall Sean Diddy Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been involved in a new twist that emerged in the rapper's case.

On May 12, 2023, Cassie reportedly testified that the rapper used to make his associates do nasty things to her at his 'parties'.

The latest report from the case drew reactions from people online as some showed sympathy for her while others kicked against her act.

The trial's outcome will depend on the jury's decision, with Ventura's testimony likely playing a significant role.

Reactions as Justin Bieber speaks out

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@shotbylasalle said:

"Blink twice if you’re in trouble Justin."

@chefwillievelasquez_ said:

"Yeah ok and Trump isn't Orange."

@kidcallednya said:

"Justin is definitely a victim he’s legit been crashing out since diddy got in prison and Selena G."

@lisa.porcaro said:

"Maybe not a victim, but perhaps Justin was part of some of his parties and games. Maybe Justin is guilty too unfortunately."

@shotbylasalle said:

"Blink twice if you’re in trouble Justin."

@gucciallyear said:

"Why people want diddy to have done something with him in usher so bad smh."

@miss_stay_c_bee said:

"Well duh. Of course they are gonna say “nothing happened” Justin. Blink twice. We got you with the truth."

Justin Bieber opens up concerning rumours about his involvement with Diddy. Credit: @justinbieber, @diddy

Source: Instagram

@sexycpink said:

"Who wants to get to come out that they were one of Diddy’s victims? I totally understand why Justin wants to deny this."

@john_fredrick said:

"Diddy got arrested. Justin was outed as a result. He went into hiding. Started doing drugs to cope. Avoided the press. Posted on social media hinting about trauma. Lashes out at the paparazzi. Diddy goes to trial. Whole world is watching. Justin’s PR team go into full salvage mode. Shut down the rumors but the damage is already done. Justin is ashamed and no one blames him. But the monster must remain in jail."

@john_gallo92 said:

"Of course they won’t say. We all saw the videos from over the years so stop capping."

@phil.sarno said:

"If u believe that then I have ocean front property in Vegas to sell u."

Video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at California hotel trends

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Diddy topped trending lists on X once again due to his alleged physically abusive relationship with Cassie.

In 2023, Cassie settled out of court with Diddy after bringing forth a lawsuit over abuse that spanned over a decade.

Social media was ablaze once again after a new video from 2016 of Diddy attacking Cassie went public.

