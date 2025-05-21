VeryDarkMan tackles a divisive tweet accusing singer Davido of being too close to the Igbo community

He questions why Nigerian youths are still engaging in tribalism while their counterparts in other countries are driving economic growth

VDM alleges that many of the tribal sentiments spreading online are sponsored by politicians who pay influencers to stir division

Controversial social commentator, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has sparked intense conversation online after a recent video of him slamming tribal bigotry surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, VDM, who was re-arrainged by the police for cyberbullying, did not mince words as he tackled a tribal tweet targeted at singer Davido.

The post, made by the X user, accused Davido of “frolicking” with Igbos and implied that the Yoruba star would eventually be betrayed by his Igbo associates.

Reacting with visible frustration, VDM said:

“There are some tweets that you will put online, and we will find you at home and beat you because you are the one who wants to spoil Nigeria.”

'This is pure tribalism'– VDM slams hate speech

VDM labelled the tweet as “very stupid” and said such posts were the reason Nigeria continues to experience division along ethnic lines.

He queried.

“This is what Nigerian youths are doing in 2025? While your mates in China are leading in AI and boosting their economies, you’re online insulting tribes. When will you guys get tired?”

He stressed that such sentiments fuel hatred and hinder progress, warning that tribalism remains one of the biggest threats to unity in the country.

See the video here:

Youths manipulated by politicians – VDM alleges

VDM also alleged that Nigerian politicians are behind most tribal sentiments on social media. According to him, some of them secretly sponsor influencers to peddle hate in exchange for political gain.

He warned

“They’ll give influencers tribal scripts to read and gullible youths will follow. I don’t even care about Davido, but why post something so divisive? They go find you and beat you

In a fiery close to the video, VDM warned that the time would come when people who spread hateful messages online would face the consequences offline.

He stated:

“We must point out tribalism whenever we see it. A time is coming when you tweet rubbish like this, they go find you and beat you"

His passionate appeal has drawn mixed reactions online, with many praising him for speaking out, while others accused him of being overly confrontational.

