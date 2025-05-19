Nollywood actress Jumoke George and her daughter, Adeola, have finally reunited for the first time in four years

The film star’s daughter returned to Nigeria after she was trafficked to Mali, and their first meeting was captured in an emotional video

Many netizens were moved to tears as they witnessed the touching moment between Jumoke George and her child

Nigerian actress Jumoke George and her daughter, Adeola, have finally reunited to the joy of fans.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star’s daughter returned to Nigeria after being trafficked to Mali and stayed out of contact with her mum for four years.

Shortly after the news of Adeola’s return went viral, Nollywood actress Biola Bayo shared the emotional video of the moment Jumoke George saw her daughter for the first time in years.

Emotional moment Jumoke George reunited with her daughter trends.

Source: Instagram

The elderly actress was in tears as she questioned her daughter, Adeola, about what she did to her, considering that she failed to reach out to her in four years despite keeping her children with her.

Also in the video, Adeola spoke of how she was trafficked to Mali. According to her, she only discovered she was sold to another person upon her arrival in Mali. Jumoke George’s daughter said she was also informed that she would be paying N1.5 million to her buyers.

The video also captured the moment Biola Bayo scolded Jumoke George’s daughter for not speaking to her mother for four years. She said:

“Let me not lie to you, you’re coldhearted. A whole four years? You don’t have to be sorry to me but to your mum. If you know what you have done to that woman, and your kids, those children are now grown. It would have been a different case entirely if you were still calling. People started to say your mother was lying and that she was in contact with you.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Jumoke George finally meets daughter

The emotional video of Jumoke George’s meeting with her daughter after failing to hear from her for four years was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians:

Nigerians react to emotional video as actress Jumoke George finally reunites with missing daughter.

Source: Instagram

Moodblends_promua said:

“Thank God. Weldon Biola and thumbs up to the person who went to get the lady. God bless you all.”

Realtalk_with_mummy_j wrote:

“She looks so much like mummy. @biolabayo1 you will not know sorrow. Your own children will never lack helpers out there in Jesus name. I am so happy for what God is using you to do with this generation. At least she will be rehabilitated and be established back into business. Mercy has found Adeola through her mother. Thank you to Abike Dabiri.”

Akanni_alaga said:

“Exactly what I said, she was sold 😢😢😢 @biolabayo1 God will keep blessing you.”

Akanni_alaga said:

“@biolabayo1 Maami God won’t forsake you, you will never be left alone, see me crying 😢.”

Queen_o.perfection wrote:

“God bless you my mummy 😢😢🙌.”

Iamtrinityguy said:

“May God continue to bless our mothers😢.”

Bosealaoo said:

“God forgive me o, I think say she b odaju , May God help you , life is tough 😢😢. God bless u Abby. Oh God , I'm crying 😢.”

Praise_collections247 said:

“Why am I crying 😢😢😢😢. Aunty Biola thank you 😍.”

Princesscomedian wrote:

“Tears of joy😢😢😢 Adeola welcome back @biolabayo1 God's hand is permanent on your life in Jesus mighty name. You will never know pain over your children.”

Jumoke George gets anonymous donation

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that the heartbreaking story of actress Jumoke George, featured in a viral video with her colleague Biola Adebayo, continued to trend after an anonymous individual came through for her.

A report shared by CRC, which provided an update on Jumoke's missing daughter, Adeola, who was located in Mali, stated that an anonymous individual donated five million naira to the Yoruba actress.

