Nigerian singer Davido, recently spoke about his impact as an influencer for any brand

The music star was on a podcast when he claimed to have chased the Hennessy brand out of Nigeria

Davido’s claims in the viral clip triggered a series of reactions from netizens as they dropped their two cents

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has claimed that he chased the Hennessy brand out of Nigeria.

The 30bg boss disclosed this while on a podcast where he spoke about his impact as an influencer.

It is no news that Davido is one celebrity who has been known to go all out for the brands he represents. Some netizens have even said he works hard like he’s not a billionaire’s son.

Davido seemed to reinforce this narrative during the podcast, where he bragged about his achievements as an influencer.

According to the 5IVE star, he’s responsible for Martell’s GDP in Africa growing over 22% from what it used to be.

Davido also claimed that he chased out one of Martell’s competitors, Hennessy, from the Nigerian market. According to OBO, people no longer drink Hennessy at clubs; they drink Martell.

In his words:

“When Martell came to Nigeria, I grew Martell’s GDP in Africa to over 22%, that’s one individual doing that. That’s not like 10 artists doing that. Basically, I chased Hennessy out of Nigeria, I’m telling you. Go to the club, it’s hard to see a Hennessy bottle, it’s all Martell. I got called by the boss, I was flown out on the Martell jet to Cognac in France, we structured the whole deal, they gave me my own bottle, I got a percentage from the bottle, so there’s influence.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido claims he chased Hennessy out of Nigeria

Davido’s claim about chasing Hennessy out of Nigeria by promoting Martell, became a trending topic on social media after the video went viral. Many social media users dropped their hot takes about OBO’s claim:

Deechairman accused Davido of making bogus and untrue claims:

Nelson called Davido clueless:

Wale applauded Davido’s influence and stated that Hennessy is for broke people:

This tweep said Martell is now everywhere because of Davido:

Read more comments gathered from Instagram users below:

mr.nerooo said:

“Too much talk no they full basket he knows his gullible fans believe anything he says and spread the narrative but outside Nigeria those narrative carry no weight. That's why he has lots of jobless followers based on Mobile users for Naija plenty and that translates to more followed and more endorsement. I give him kudos but make nobody talk say he's a greatest musician he's not even top 5 for Naija ever.”

malachy619 said:

“Davido made Martell popular in Nigeria. Na OBO even made me bought Martell for the first time.”

nawtychris said:

“He said no lies bro.”

rym_lumino said:

“Cho cho cho.. You too talk abeg.”

grace.coded said:

“This guy dey lie too much.”

pholarbrigedier said:

“Done well...this what they call intellectual talk... Sell urself ...5ive.”

swinjnr said:

“Truth Hennessy no really sell like before na Martel people deh buy l l use to remember they time we can do without drinking Hennessy.”

_badjigga said:

“No cap, no one buys henny at clubs like that.”

_sidney_1972 said:

“David is who he says he's just like me.”

