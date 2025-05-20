Highlife musician Bright Chimezie has continued to trend after he arrived in Lagos, where he was hosted by Afrobeats star Davido

The reason for the Highlife musician's trip to Lagos has emerged amid videos of him with Davido and his crew

Davido also made his plans for Bright Chimezie known in a video chat with his mother-in-law, stirring reactions

The reason for Highlife musician Bright Chimezie's visit to Lagos, where he was hosted by Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been made public.

It would be recalled that Chimezie arrived in Lagos on Monday, May 19, where he was warmly welcomed by Davido and his crew.

Cubana Chiefpriest drops update on Davido's music video where Bright Chimezie will feature. Credit: brightchimezie/davido

The physical meeting of the iconic performer, known for his signature “Zigima” came after a recent video call between the two, where Davido credited Chimezie's 2018 song “Because of English” as the inspiration for his hit song “With You,” featuring Omah Lay.

Why Bright Chimezie is in Lagos

Davido's friend and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest in a recent update disclosed Bright Chimezie is in Lagos for a project with the DMW label boss.

The Afrobeats star, in a video of him with Chimezie while conversing with Chioma's mother over the phone, disclosed that he wants to feature the Highlife singer in a music video.

Davido during his video call with Chioma's mother shares plan for Bright Chimezie’. Credit: davido

In a caption of a video from Davido's meeting with Chimezie, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote,

"@officialbrightchimezie Welcome Sir, We Love & Celebrate You, Thank You For Making @davido This Happy & Excited. We Are Rolling Out A Dope Video In A Bit For The Biggest Song In The Indeed Legends🌟 Can Never Die."

The video Cubana Chiefpriest shared from Davido's meeting with Chimezie is below:

Legit.ng also reported that Bright Chimezie shared a video of him vibing to Davido's song 'With You' featuring Omah Lay, which he described as a masterpiece.

Reactions to Chiefpriest's update on Bright Chimezie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest's post, read the comments below:

humpexbossdigitalz said:

"Beautiful Moments are priceless. Lesson here is "whatever your hand finds to do, do it well".

sleeppas_comedy wrote:

"DAVIDO is God sent to our generation if you like get b*d mind na u know 001."

tboylaoclock001 said:

"I don’t even know why I’m excited like say na my papa dem invite This one too sweet me mpa."

preshy__pimp commented:

"Omoh this episodee too sweeet am glad they are all being remembered for the works they did."

iamobaino.official said:

"But waitin make people hate this Davido ? See how I'm smiling."

fa_vour9057 reacted:

"See the way I dey smile like mumu like say them dey my house only to come back to my reality."

Bright Chimezie speaks with Davido's uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bright Chimezie also spoke with Davido's uncle and Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke via a video call.

The Highlife singer, during his conversation with Governor Ademola, dropped a comment about his viral dance moves.

Davideo also promised to bring Chimezie over to his uncle in Osun.

