Davido's barber, Kufre Nnah, has shared the beautiful story of his relationship with the music megastar

Kufre Nnah, who runs his business as Kayz Place, shared a photo of himself cutting Davido's hair and recounted how long he has been doing so

According to him, Davido used to pay him N200 when he was just a boy, but now he pays in millions

Davido's barber, who has been working with the singer since he was a child, has come forward to speak highly of him. Kufre Nnah posted a photo of himself working on the singer’s hair.

In his caption, he told fans that he has been barbing the singer's hair since he was 12 years old. Nnah further explained that at the time, the 30GB boss used to pay him N200, but now pays him N2 million per cut.

Davido's barber shares amount singer pays him per cut. Credit: @kayzplace, @davido

Source: Instagram

He also expressed admiration for the singer and appreciated him for being a part of his journey over the years.

Kufre wrote via caption:

"I started cutting Davido’s hair when he was just 12 years old, when he use to pay me 200 Naira. Today, he’s paying 2 million for haircut…what a journey! 🙌🔥 So proud to have been part of his story from the beginning. Big thanks to you brother for trusting me all these years. Your success is truly inspiring."

See his post here:

Reactions as Davido's barber speaks of him

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ihedibamoses said:

"Proud customer of the Legend 🙏🏾💪🏾💯."

@ayoo_benkz said:

"I wish I had customers like Davido who will believe me too😢😢🙌🙌."

@geewinsnazzy_godwin said:

"More grace to you both legendaries 💈🎶."

Davido's barber shares amount singer pays him per cut. Credit: @kayzplace, @davido

Source: Instagram

@mykfol said:

"Only character sustains relationship. You’re a real one. The only reason I dey carry my hair from London come cut for your side. Don’t change my guy ❤️#barberswehdeysingsong be giving yhu all maximum respect in yhur professions... continue with the great works and dedication as yhu both are inspiration to our journey 4L no doubt."

@official_taiwo001 said:

"12 years old bawo 😂😂😂how old u self be?? When David was 12😂."

@darecutmyhair said:

"No enhancement sharp❤️."

@bruce_dennis05 said:

"Una sabi lie ooh ' when he was 12 years, how old are you then and how old are you now😂."

@oladoye_victoria said:

"God bring my brother @brainycut in to the open to meet with the kings and the one of the one percent. My blood sabi do this thing called barber."

@vadupex_studio said:

"2meter to cut my idolo hair??? Abeg how many hair even dey the head🤷🏾😂. Oya now."

Chivido white wedding date and location leak online

In a previous report by Legit.ng, information about Chioma and Davido's upcoming white wedding and when it will be held leaked online.

The couple had their traditional wedding in June 2024, becoming the envy of many on Instagram

In the new post, the location of the singer's wedding to his wife, Chioma, and the date has been revealed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng