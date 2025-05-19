Music stars Davido and Asa light up Abeokuta, Ogun State with their performances at the official opening of the Gateway Games 2024

A clip captured the moment Davido ran to the stage as his Abeokuta fans attempted to surround him after he was introduced

Singer Asa also warmed hearts with her live rendition of the Ogun State anthem during the event

Videos from the official opening of the Gateway Games 2024 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have emerged on social media.

The event which took place on Sunday, May 18, was graced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, among others.

Nigerian music stars David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Bukola Elemide, known as Asa, also attended the event, lighting up Abeokuta with their performances.

A clip captured Asa performing the Ogun State anthem with a soulful and dignified tone.

Her performance was followed by an energetic set from Davido, which brought the stadium to life.

A clip captured the moment excited fans stormed the stage after Davido was introduced as a guest artiste.

Another video showed Davido running to the stage as fans rushed after him.

Davido's performance in Abeokuta, Ogun state came hours after he trended over his presence at his manager Asa Asika's wedding.

The DMW label boss stirred reactions after he struggled to hold back his tears while giving a speech at his manager's wedding.

Reactions to Davido's performance in Abeokuta

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared their opinions about Davido's display at the event. Read the comments below:

moniq joy:

"He gas run cos the crowd choke gan."

___collins011 said:

"Now I kn why David killed Goliath in the bible.. how e take dey attend all this event with full energy...God create person here..oba obo."

iamfaithie_o said:

"I really want to know what obo ate yle growing up."

banzysmb23 reacted:

"Who noticed his bouncer loves him, he wasn't comfortable not seeing @davido very well while he was covered by smokes."

iamdjwind said:

"If rich man pikin day hustle like this who you be."

pri.64537 commented:

"Menhhh the way Davido they chase this bag they ginger me to work harder and be consistent."

bcross_music wrote:

"Just tell me why you won't love this man? From days of preparations, wedding, after party, and now at the stadium, same energy regardless of the location or crowd... rich man pikin for that matter o. And you say make I love am ? Dey Play. May God continue to bless you David."

tunmizedgotbanned wrote:

"Werey don collect 2M show again."

