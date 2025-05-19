Nigerian online commentator and actor Uche Maduagwu has boldly called out megastar Davido

The movie actor went online to accuse the singer of neglecting his firstborn child and daughter, Imade

Uche Maduagwu stated that although Davido portrays a certain lifestyle online, he fails to be a present father to Imade.

David 'Davido' Adeleke is being dragged online by a critic known as Uche Maduagwu. The commentator, who often refers to Sophia Momodu, Davido's first baby mama and his sister, slammed the singer and accused him of neglect.

Uche referred to a video of Davido having a great time at his manager, Asa Asika’s, wedding. He also attached a photo of Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade, claiming that Davido had abandoned his first child.

Davido called out by critic, accused of fake life. Credit: @davido, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

He blasted the singer for not being able to meet Sophia's demands during their custody battle, yet constantly flaunting his million-dollar jewellery.

Uche wrote:

"Davido, Stop living a Fake Lifestyle, when did you call or visit IMADE? 🙄 You boast of 500K Dollars diamond teeth and 2 million Dollars Jewelry, but, if you were truly that Rich, why you carry my Sophia Sophia go Court over money she requested Wey no reach money for your alleged diamond teeth?"

See the post below:

Reactions as critic blasts Davido over Imade

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@cchibone.754 said:

"Honestly uche you're right about this ,the child is still living in a rented apartment while Wizkid bought a house for his son na waooo."

@ayassevirginie said:

"Sir please 🙏 sophia momodu is fine 🙂 with her child."

@caita_eningotome said:

"If the girl’s mother blocks him and hits him trying to separate him and the girl, what should he do? Davido has to stop breathing or live bitter because his daughter’s mother doesn’t want him to get close to her? That’s your mouth 😒😒😒😒."

@nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho said:

"Davido happiness triggers unhealed souls 😂."

@temitopeasaolu120 said:

"lol 😂 untill una Sophia stop being entitled . She is a babymama you no see Helen. Davido is even kind."

@chizoba7237 said:

"Uche shut up, is not funny right!! Please try and be reasonable."

@odikponkiru said:

"Very manipulative, somborri.. seeking validation for the gram. The day social media goes waha go dey for am. Thank you, Omalay!!!!!"

@wum.adebayo said:

"Chioma hold ur husband tight . all this na trap."

@charison_options said:

"One day monkey will go market he nor come back . One person will soon arrest you don't worry all this your defamation."

@sudaveshoe said:

"Frogido master of clout chaser😂."

@doyin_ilori said:

"Because your Sophia was greedy, wants to live like a Davido minus earning money like one."

@sis_miracle said:

"If he loves her ,he for do anything to see her."

Sophia Momodu files affidavit to counter Davido’s joint custody

Legit.ng reportedly reported that a development emerged concerning the custody of Davido and Sophia Momodu’s daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia reportedly filed a 102-paragraph affidavit in response to Davido over their child’s custody.

The news made the rounds on social media, and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter.

