Nollywood actress Jumoke George’s daughter, Adeola, has finally returned to Nigeria from Mali

Recall that the movie star touched the hearts of fans after revealing that her daughter had been missing for four years because she had not heard from her

In a new development, Jumoke George’s daughter returned to Nigeria and photos were posted on social media

Nollywood actress Jumoke George’s daughter, Adeola, has returned to Nigeria from Mali to the joy of fans.

On May 19, 2025, news broke that the movie star’s long-lost daughter, whom she presumed to be missing before she was located in Mali, finally returned home.

Netizens react as actress Jumoke George's daughter finally comes back to Nigeria from Mali. Photos: @jumoke_george / IG, @abikedabiri / X

Source: Instagram

The news was shared by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) chairman, Abike Dabiri, on her official X (Twitter page).

According to Dabiri, Jumoke George’s daughter, Adeola, was trafficked to Mali and she was received in Nigeria by actress Biola Bayo and actor Adeniyi Johnson, upon her return.

Abike Dabiri tweeted:

“Adeola, daughter of popular actress, Jumoke George, who cried out that she had not heard from her daughter in four years is back home , from Mali where she was trafficked to .Just received her , with Biola Adebayo who broke the story and Niyi Johnson.”

She also posted a series of photos of Adeola’s heartwarming return at the NiDCOM office. See the tweets below:

Reactions as Jumoke George’s daughter returns to Nigeria from Mali

The news of Jumoke George’s daughter, Adeola’s return to Nigeria from Mali after failing to get in touch with her mother for four years, was met with reactions from Nigerians. Some of them praised the NiDCOM chairman, Abike Dabiri, for her swift action in ensuring Adeola’s return home:

Aseda Abayomi praised Abike Dabiri:

Sweet Devil however accused Dabiri of attending to cases that would make the news:

This tweep said Dabiri only saved the trafficked person because she’s an actress’ daughter:

Reality appreciated Abike Dabiri, Biola Bayo and others involved in Adeola’s return home:

Don Ave tackled Abike Dabiri for saying earlier that it was NAPTIP’s job to bring Adeola back home:

The NiDCOM chairman was praised for acting fast:

Mykell Asher reacted to Dabiri’s earlier comment about it being NAPTIP’s job:

Eboh Emmanuel asked for preventive measures against trafficking:

Opeyemi said Jumoke George’s daughter should do STD tests because she knows why she went to Mali:

Petrov thanked Abike Dabiri for returning the smile on Jumoke George’s face:

Actress Jumoke George’s daughter, Adeola, returns to Nigeria after being trafficked to Mali. Photo: @jumoke_george

Source: Instagram

Why Jumoke George's daughter said she can't return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that actress Biola Adebayo on Thursday, May 15, shared her phone conversation with Adeola, the missing daughter of her colleague, Jumoke George, who was traced to Mali.

Conversing in Yoruba, Biola informed Adeola of her mother's condition, querying why they had not been in contact for the last four years.

Jumoke's daughter disclosed that she could not leave Mali because she was undocumented. She stated that any attempt to exit the country without having the right documents could land her in jail, adding that there were numerous people with such experiences in Mali.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng