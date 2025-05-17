Nigerian singer Davido and his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, Laplubelle are trending on the internet

This came shortly after their daughters, Imade and Hailey Adelek,e celebrated their 10th and 8th birthdays, respectively

Following the musician’s moments with Laplubelle and their Hailey at her birthday party, Sophia unfollowed her, to which she reacted to

Nigerian singer Davido’s second baby mama, whose name is Laplubelle aka Mandi, has taken a bold move against Sophia Momodu, the Afrobeats star's first baby mama.

Legit,ng reported that Sophia Momodu and Laplubelle reportedly had an online clash, following their daughters Imade and Hailey’s birthdays, respectively.

Davido’s 2nd baby mama Laplubelle and Sophia Momodu trend online. Credit: @laplubelle, @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

This disagreement erupted days after Laplubelle’s daughter, Hailey Adeleke, hosted a lavish party for her 8th birthday.

Following the memorable event, Hailey’s mum, Laplubelle, took to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures capturing herself, the Afrobeats star, her daughter and guests.

A few hours later, reports surfaced that Sophia Momodu, who used to be friends with Hailey’s mum, had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Recall that Sophia’s daughter Imade turned 10 years old on May 14, four days after Hailey’s 8th birthday party. The businesswoman dressed up her “princess” in Arabian attire as she posed for cute studio pictures

Laplubelle retaliates against Sophia Momodu,

In a dramatic twist, Laplubelle unfollowed Sophia a day after the news broke about the businesswoman's actions.

See screenshots below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that videos made the rounds on May 10 showing when Davido visited his second daughter during her celebration with friends in Senegal. Hailey was visibly excited to see her father as she clung tightly to him throughout his stay at the event.

Aside from bonding with his daughter, the singer also posed for photos with her and her friends. After celebrating with his daughter, Davido disclosed in a post via his Instastory that he had left Senegal for Ivory Coast.

Netizens react to Davido’s baby mamas’ drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dinki_collection said:

"These two were never connected to each other for the sake God.., it's all about let's join forces together so that we can pepper Chioma😂😂 unfortunately such relationship doesn't last😂😂😂."

_.faithhyy said:

"Why were they even forming fake friendship in the first place if not to pepper Chioma 😂😂Mtcheeww."

mommy_chizzy said:

"On top another woman’s husband, using their kids as a tool . Damnn they are the same. Holy Spirit take over Chioma , d twins & David & cover them with your precious blood In Jesus mighty name."

simplyabde said:

“Reportedly allegedly” na wa oooo As we grow older and wiser, we are allowed to unfriend people who do not align with our current plan. It’s called Growth."

dulce_adannaya said:

"When two of them came together to pepper chi they didn't know it won't last?Any relationship that bonds with gossip or team fight doesn't ever last.Sometimes we stress too much while at the end God will always always do His will."

dare_unruly said:

"Sophia and wahala..always the one causing problems."

obiomaangel wrote:

"Clash of baby mamas season 1 Episode 2😂😂😂😂."

Davido’s 2nd daughter Hailey and 1st daughter Imade celebrate their birthdays four days apart. Credit: @haileyadeleke, @imadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido marks Imade's birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng Davido showered sweet birthday wishes on his daughter, Imade Adeleke, who just clocked 10.

The proud dad took to his Instagram story to share an adorable photo from Imade’s Arabian-themed birthday shoot.

Davido hailed his daughter over her new age as he penned down a powerful note for her, triggering reactions online.

