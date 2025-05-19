An emerging video has shown the moment Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), arrived in Japan with his wife and youngest son

The clergyman and his family were welcomed upon their arrival by excited individuals who had gathered to receive them

Social media users have reacted to the video of the arrival of Adeboye and his family, with some criticising them

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stormed Japan with his wife, Foluke Adenike Adeboye and youngest son, Pastor Leke Adeboye.

A TikTok user, @suffort, posted a short clip of Adeboye's family's arrival as he welcomed them to Japan.

Pastor Adeboye and his family arrive in Japan. Photo Credit: @suffort

Source: TikTok

"Daddy and Mummy.

"Welcome to Japan," he wrote.

Upon their arrival, Adeboye and his family were welcomed by excited people, who stooped low to shake their hands.

Adeboye and his wife happily shook hands with the people, while their son looked on.

Pastor Adeboye storms Japan with his family. Photo Credit: @suffort

Source: TikTok

The reason for the trip to Japan is unclear, but it might not be unconnected to an RCCG Osaka, Japan programme, which Pastor Adeboye and his wife are expected to headline.

The programme, Light Up Japan, is scheduled for May 19th and 20th, as confirmed by a flyer @suffort shared earlier on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions over video of the Adeboyes

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Tobbybella said:

"Buh that baba, why is he bowing so low to mummy GO without even little reciprocation from her."

Francisco said:

"God will continue be the strength of mummy and daddy in the name of Jesus Christ 🙏 respect."

Oliver said:

"As de come japan de see as the country de, and they country didn’t believe in Christianity or there false prophecy."

charmedndangerous said:

"They are doing like who is fearing God who’s not wale aye moya 😂😂but they have private jet."

IYA LONDONER said:

"Church money easy to spend see leke for back minister of enjoyment."

jeccimeek said:

"See them. What's the need of bowing."

SOS TASKFORCE OFFICER🆘⛑️🦺🥾 said:

"The money wey you dea collect from members wetin you dea use am do sir no offence."

Francis said:

"The amazing technology in Japan is not built by prayers."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye had recounted his encounter with a woman who claimed that God told her he was her husband.

Pastor Adeboye speaks on his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye had said he wants to die on the same day with his wife.

The RCCG general overseer stated this while celebrating his wife's birthday on Instagram. He warned that anyone who dares to harm Foluke will face “divine retribution”. A part of his post read:

"...It is well known that anyone who dares to harm her will face divine retribution. Many are unaware of the incredible extent of her compassion, generosity, and care for others. “One of my fervent prayers is for both of us to be taken home together when the time comes. We have special endearing names for each other.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng