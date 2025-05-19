A video of a conversation between Imade Adeleke and one of her friends has surfaced online a few days after her birthday

In the clip, Imade was celebrating her birthday and decided to make a live recording, but her friend interrupted her

Fans were impressed by what Imade told her friend, they praised her mother and taunted her father and stepmother

Imade, David Adeleke’s daughter with Sophia Momodu, has warmed the hearts of her fans after a video of her interaction with one of her friends surfaced online.

In the clip, the little girl was still celebrating her birthday with some friends in attendance.

Imade Adeleke goes on live Instagram session. Photo credit@realimadeadeleke/@davido

Source: Instagram

Imade decided to start a live session, but her friend interrupted her, saying that Imade was no longer friendly with her.

Her friend asked for a favour, but Imade declined, prompting her friend to comment on their relationship.

Imade warns her friend about her words

Reacting to her friend’s remarks, Imade tried to silence her and urged her to be careful about what she said during the live session.

She pointed out that the live stream would be viewed worldwide, so her friend needed to watch her words, as they could have far-reaching consequences.

Sophia Momodu trends over Imade Adeleke's video. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Imade talks about feeling shy

Later in the recording, Imade Adeleke admitted she was feeling shy about speaking during the live session. When one follower asked why she wasn’t doing a voice-over, Imade explained that it would take too long but said she liked it nonetheless.

Another viewer commented that she resembled her paternal grandfather, which made her blush.

It is worth recalling that Imade was introduced to social media some time ago by her mother. She was once criticised by a fan after one of her videos went viral.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Imade's video

Netizens shared their view about Imade Adeleke's video as she marked her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@buqi_print commented:

"Thesophiamomodu take your garden of Flowers, you doing a good job."

@rubies1505 reacted:

"She’s so smart & intelligent, Davido see your daughters’ response."

@cuteloveroflove shared:

"Thesophiamomodu God will continue to bless you for taking care of Imade very well ."

@balogunidayataderonke said:

"Imade Adeleke brilliant with brain and beauty. Happy birthday. I am reall impressed with what Sophia is doing."

@ebubeed shared:

"Get this girl off all this social media shenanigans, issokay,, we know she will speak English and they'll type "Sophia issa good mother" for you. I think it is really becoming too much."

Sophia Momodu reacts to admirer's post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the kind of response that Sophia Momodu gave to an admirer amazed her fans.

A man had asked if he could take her on a date, and she responded that the kind she goes on must require a passport.

Her fans were excited to see the kind of response she gave to the man, and they applauded her for it. They also taunted the man over his words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng