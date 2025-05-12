51-year-old Reno Omokri, a prominent Nigerian social media personality, was touring a jungle when a lion appeared in the background of a video he was making

A viral video of the incident that occurred in Tanzania showed Omokri quickly getting into the safari vehicle and staying safe

Legit.ng recalls that in 2024, one man was killed by a hippopotamus and another injured by a lion in Ngorongoro, Tanzania

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Manyara, Tanzania - Popular Nigerian social media personality Reno Omokri has revealed how he came very close to a dangerous situation.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri is presently in Tanzania where he is visiting the Tarangire National Park.

Reno Omokri quickly avoids a lion in Tanzania after receiving a warning alarm. Photo credits: @renoomokri, @AfricanParks

Source: Twitter

Sight-seeing in the park, Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, spotted a giraffe. Someone on his journey started filming the sight as Omokri explains that "the only natural predator of a giraffe is a lion".

Notified that one of the world’s most fearsome animals was just a few feet away from him, Omokri swiftly entered the safari vehicle.

Talking about the incident, the estranged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member spoke in a video he published on his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages on Monday, May 12, captioned: 'Watch my close shave with this lion to understand why I do not fear Obidients.'

He said:

"I had to stop that video (filming) because a lion was in the background. It was just a young male lion. They sounded an alarm so I just had to get into the safari vehicle."

Delta-state-born Omokri added that young male lions can kill a human being, the reason he was asked to immediately come inside the vehicle.

Omokri's encounter with lion: Netizens react

Meanwhile, Omokri's tweet has garnered over 13,000 views and more than 20 replies.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Olurops said:

"Fearless Reno. Reno himself is a lion."

@GinaOmini95563 commented:

"No allow animals eat you ooo."

Bode Omomeji commented on Facebook:

"Why do you edit your run...I want to see how you fled when you sighted the lion."

Rotimi Akinade wrote on Facebook:

"I love your courage please be careful of this dangerous animal we must not play to the hands of enemy, we need you for your boldness and courage to shake all these 'Obidiots' who bring propaganda to cause problems for Nigeria."

Reno Omokri loves adventure and often travels. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

During the adventure, Omokri stumbled on one of the most dangerous animals in the jungle: a wounded lioness with her cubs.

He also got chased by an elephant close to the lodge where he stayed.

Omokri lists courses Nigerians should study

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri said Accounting, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Engineering, Medicine and Surgery, and a few other courses are relevant courses and degrees to have.

Omokri said the courses offer the best successful outcomes against the time and money spent in a university, adding that many universities including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng