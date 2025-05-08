Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has shed light on her relationship with VeryDarkMan on social media

This came shortly after the movie star referred to the online critic as her husband after hearing about his release from detention

Sarah Martins’ explanation about her ‘marriage’ to VeryDarkMan made social media headlines and netizens reacted

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins, who recently claimed to be VeryDarkMan’s wife, has cleared the air on social media.

Recall that on May 7, 2025, after VDM, with real name Vincent Martins Otse, was released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sarah Martins went online to claim they were married to each other.

“VeryDarkMan and I Are Officially Married in My Heart”: Sarah Martins Explains Relationship With VDM

Source: Instagram

Hours after her post went viral, the Nollywood star shared a subsequent post where she explained the nature of their ‘marriage’.

According to Sarah Martins, she saw all the comments from critics who were against her love for VeryDarkMan. The actress then explained that she has the same name as VDM, ‘Martins’, and they are officially married in her heart.

In her words:

“In case you haven’t noticed, I have his last name “Martins” Sarah Martins… Vincent Martins. We are officially married in my heart. If you can’t wish us well, please leave us alone.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Sarah Martins speaks on marrying VDM

Sarah Martins’ explanation about her ‘marriage’ to VeryDarkMan also spread on social media and netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter:

Nigerians react as Sarah Martins explains how she is married to VDM. Photos: @officialsarahmartins, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

eye_jay_norwel said:

"Yes he is all yours, you deserved to be loved my dear."

evonchinny_collections said:

"Ride on darling, God got your back, I love your faith 👌."

amadi_pretty said:

"Vdm wey no send anybody papa???😂"

rubyoflagoss wrote:

"Why I’m I feeling ashamed on her behalf."

_qmeritapaedsdoc said:

"You all should chill, she is just catching cruise😂."

unrepentantfoodie said:

"Please please I beg you please, that’s my husband, I have 5 kids for him in my mind."

tees_fabrics wrote:

"Did she protest. If no, marriage is over. Naa jojoleel we sabi."

precious_fiyinfoluwa said:

"Being a celebrity doesn't equate to being smart."

charlenepandy said:

"VDM no dey eat left over food, Sarah know it and have peace ✌️."

victorioustailorr said:

"Her choice. Same way I was dying for Genevieve."

laura_carlz wrote:

"Mgbeke feeling funky🙂."

esthersky_77 said:

"She comot from using juju obasi and Yul edochie name to trend she enter may queen may now na vdm Sarah can’t trend unless she use one artist name."

Video of VDM limping after regaining freedom trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of VeryDarkMan after his release from EFCC’s detention has left many fans worried.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition. The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured.

However, what stood out from the viral clip was VDM’s walking steps. The controversial online critic appeared to be limping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng