Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the technical errors that affected the performance of 2025 UTME candidates

Omokri said Mmesomma Ejikeme’s result fraud incident in 2023 should be separated from the 2025 UTME error

“JAMB did not scapegoat Mmesomma”: Omokri reacts to 2025 UTME error

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said Mmesomma Ejikeme’s incident has no connection with the 2025 University Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) error.

Omokri said the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) did not scapegoat Mmesomma as the teenager confessed to her fraud during interrogation.

Reno Omokri says 2025 UTME errors is not connected to Ejikeme Mmesomma's incident. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

He stated this via his X handle @renomokri on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The social critic recalled that Mmesoma apologised and begged JAMB for forgiveness.

“JAMB did not scapegoat Mmesomma Ejikeme. She confessed to her fraud. Even beyond that, she revealed the technique she used to perpetrate her crime. Mmesomma, who was 19 at the time, also begged JAMB for forgiveness.”

He added that JAMB is not targeting any ethnic group as has been largely suggested on social media.

“In light of the above, please kindly desist from any anti-Nigerian posturing and victim mentality navel-gazing. What happened with her in 2023 has no bearing or connection with the 2025 glitch that affected some students. JAMB is not targeting any ethnic group.

“Moreover, because of its unique and sensitive nature, JAMB is an agency that abides by the Federal Character principle.

“Nigerians from all geopolitical zones are involved in decision-making and policy implementation at JAMB. As a Nigerian citizen, you can trust JAMB.

“Ignore the conspiracy theories. JAMB, like the Nigerian Army and the National Youth Service Corp, is one of those national institutions on which the very basis of Nigerian unity is founded.

