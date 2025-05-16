Mr Macaroni has spoken about his thoughts on dating while on Ariyike's show, 'Dating in Lagos'

The audacious content creator revealed why he is not in a relationship and shared his thoughts about marriage

His revelation gave an insight into his private life, away from his online personality, and ignited reactions from fans

Mr. Macaroni, a Nigerian actor and content creator, recently shared his thoughts on love and relationships on dating.

In Lagos Show hosted by Ariyiike Dimples, Debo described himself as a 'single pringle' who's not actively looking for a relationship, citing the chaotic nature of dating in Lagos.

Mr. Macaroni revealed that he's still in love with someone from his past, but circumstances have made it impossible for them to be together.

Mr Macaroni explains why he cannot fall in love with someone else. Credit: @mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

He emphasized the importance of perseverance and commitment in relationships, believing that true love requires dedication and understanding. Debo noted that relationships aren't always filled with joy and romance, but rather a willingness to work through challenges together.

In his view, love is about genuinely caring for each other and having someone's back. He also believes that everyone wants to be loved and cared for, regardless of gender.

Mr. Macaroni's views on love and relationships highlight the complexities and challenges that come with finding and maintaining meaningful connections

The content creator said:

“I’m a single pringle. I’m single and not searching. If you say dating in Lagos, for me, I can’t really define it. But if it’s by what I have heard or what I’ve seen, dating in Lagos is chaotic, or better put, anarchy,” he said.

"I don’t have any personal experience when it comes to dating in Lagos because I’m not actively dating anymore. I’m not seeing anyone. My past relationship wasn’t even in Lagos. The time I really dated when I was in love, I was still in university then."

"I wouldn’t even say that in Lagos, I actively dated anyone. It’s not that I haven’t been in love. There’s someone that I really loved and I still love her, but there are a lot of circumstances that cannot allow us to be together, a lot of different tests. I don’t want to go into it."

Mr Macaroni explains why he cannot fall in love with someone else. Credit: @mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

"For me, what I think love to be… A lot of people think love is all about jolly good, shopping, spending money, and taking pictures. What I think is that both parties always just look for the best things to attach to them. I strongly believe in perseverance. And this is not a story of you having to suffer with your partner."

"You don’t necessarily need to suffer to be in a relationship. That is not what I mean. What I mean by that is, it’s not always jolly. When you understand that, and the moment you know that you love a person. When you say you love a person, you are willing to commit yourself 100 per cent."

Watch the post below:

Mr Macaroni reacts To Tinubu's old tweets

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian content creator, Mr Macaroni went online to share tweets by President Bola Tinubu from 2014.

Tinubu, then in the opposition, had shared the tweets during the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan-led government to show the administration's incompetence.

Returning the same energy, Mr Macaroni revisited the tweets and called out the Tinubu government for also failing to address insecurity in Nigeria,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng