Millyonette, a Nigerian lady in the UK who lives alone, has shared with her TikTok followers something she is afraid of.

The 21-year-old lady disclosed her fear while highlighting certain things about her life that she is not ashamed to admit.

Nigerian lady in UK shares her fear

According to Millyonette, she is scared of marriage. She admitted excusing her fear of marriage by telling herself she wasn't ready for it.

She said she doesn't know when she will ever be. In her viral post, Millyonette opened up that her graduate visa was nearing its expiration, and she does not yet have a pathway to sponsorship.

Her full post read:

"1. My Graduate visa is running out and I still don’t have a clear path to sponsorship yet.

"2. When I was a young girl, I used to get h!t unjustifiably by a teacher and now, working in education, in a more civilized country is healing for me because I see how differently I could have been treated.

"3. At work, I feel like I don’t fit in. I’m the only Black person there and as much as my colleagues are amazing and welcoming, I just don’t relate to their jokes or experiences. I know it’s okay, but it doesn’t change how I feel.

"4. I’m afraid of marriage. I keep saying I’m not ready now, but honestly… I don’t know when I ever will be.

"5. I have a weird relationship with money. If I buy something I want but don’t necessarily need, I feel guilty about it for days and get stressed trying to justify it to myself.

"6. I struggle with anxiety. I used to think I was just shy, but now I realize it’s more than that. I’m actively working on it, but it’s a slow process.

"7. I don’t like that I look and feel older than I really am. No one ever guesses my age right."

The lady's post elicited emotional reactions.

Watch her video below:

Lady's post stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to her post below:

aanuaashiah said:

"The money spending part 😩. With sponsorship God will make a way."

bolaharrison said:

"First I like the painting. Second, I can relate to all you have in the caption, but as someone who used to feel anxious. & shy, it’ll get better."

Chioma said:

"Me too 🥹 I don’t like the fact that I look and feel older than my age."

TemiB said:

"I hope it all works out for you ❤️. You might want to also apply to councils that have sponsorship license and apply to roles in children’s service."

bolaharrison said:

"I was the one in number 4, so I can say finding the right person whom you’ll choose to do that with will heal you."

