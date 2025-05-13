Social critic, VeryDarkMan, confronts Chuks the Comedian over alleged insults to protesters who demanded his release

VDM says fighting injustice should not be based on personal feelings or beef, saying he has no grudge against the comedian

Popular online activist, social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has called out skit maker and comedian Chuks the Comedian over a controversial statement allegedly made against protesters who demanded VDM's release from EFCC custody.

Recall that VDM regained his freedom on May 7, 2025, after spending six days behind bars following his arrest after leaving a GTBank branch in Abuja.

In a video he posted on Instagram, VDM narrated how he recently ran into one of the protesters who had just been released after spending seven days in detention.

According to the social critic, the protester shared a conversation he overheard, where Chuks allegedly mocked the idea of anyone protesting for him.

VDM said,

"The General now said, 'Look at you, you are a foolish person. Mumu, how can you come to protest for a very dark man?'"

He expressed shock and disappointment at the comedian’s comments, warning that such mockery of justice could backfire.

VDM cautioned, adding that the fight against oppression shouldn't be selective:

"By supporting injustice today, you will face harm tomorrow"

He went on to announce that he would be supporting four of the recently released protesters with a total of N4 m — N1 m each, to show appreciation for their bravery and sacrifices.

He stressed:

"Even if it's my enemy, if the government manhandles you wrongly, I will speak up. That is who I am"

Despite the harsh words, the dark man made it clear he holds no personal grudge against Chuks but said the incident revealed much about the comedian’s character.

See the video here:

VDM cries out over new allegations

Legit.ng recalled that the online critic cried out over the new allegations levelled against him amid his issues with the EFCC.

Days after his release, the online critic cried out about how the anti-graft agency was trying to pin crimes on him just to get him jailed.

According to VDM, he honoured the EFCC’s invitation on May 12, 2025, and he eventually left after he was grilled for four hours.

He said a woman named Princess Barbara Odoh was accusing him of intellectual property theft. VDM said that the woman claimed he stole her idea of trying to create a system to stop vendors from scamming customers on social media.

VDM's lawyer honoured

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, the legal representative of VeryDarkMan, has shared the moment he was conferred with awards at two different events.

Adeyanji, in a post via his social media timeline, shared pictures as his evidence.

One of the pictures showed the moment Adeyanju was awarded a medal, while another showed him addressing the audience.

