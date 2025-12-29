A content creator has raised eyebrows over a video of Chidera, Pastor Chris Okafor's daughter, being quizzed by her father on the altar

The embattled cleric invited his daughter to the pulpit during a service as he sought to clear his name and dismiss allegations of having a disturbing relationship with his offspring

While Chidera responded with a "no" to Chris' questions, the female content creator observed something about the girl

A woman, known on social media as Aunty Adunni, has pointed out what she noticed about Pastor Chris Okafor's daughter, Chidera.

Amid his online clash with actress Doris Ogala, who claimed she had an affair with Pastor Chris, the Grace Nation cleric invited his daughter to the pulpit to corroborate his claim of innocence in the allegation of having a disturbing relationship with his offspring.

A woman shares what she observed about Pastor Chris Okafor's daughter. Photo Credit: Real Talk With Aunty Adunni, Nation Scoops

Source: Facebook

"Since you know me as your father that gave birth to you, have I ever touched you in anyway indecent. Has it ever happened? If you lie, God will punish you. Has it ever happened in anyway?" Pastor Chris asked Chidera on the altar, to which she responded with a no.

After her responses, the cleric opened up about how he became suicidal because of the allegations levelled against him.

However, content creator Adunni faulted the preacher for quizzing his daughter on the altar. She also observed that Chidera's body language showed that she was uncomfortable.

Woman's observation about Pastor Chris' daughter

Reacting to Nation Scoops' video of Pastor Chris interviewing Chidera, Aunty Adunni wrote:

"You are not the one to question her.

"You cannot be the judge and the jury, of a case against you.

"The body language and eyes rolling tho."

A woman says she noticed Pastor Chris Okafor's daughter's body language. Photo Credit: Nation Scoops, Chris Okafor

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Woman's observation about Pastor Chris' daughter trends

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's observation about Pastor Chris Okafor's daughter below:

Winkie 'Lomo said:

"I think the man should have given her the mic to clarify the issue at hand. Like you said, the way she is answering the questions looked like it was rehearsed."

Ibekwe Ekene Douglas said:

"Why is the gal acting somehow?

"She was in a haste to get out of the stage as she sounded not comfortable with the questions being asked."

Sade Ajatta said:

"The man forgot to wear his fashion glasses? The fear of Doris is the beginning of wisdom o."

Bukola Adeoti Aya Okunoye said:

"The body language and eyes rolling says it all.

"Daughters are daddy's best friends, from her reaction, something is fishing Sir."

Olorunshola Blessing David said:

"I thought I was the only person that saw that, her body language speaks volume, she can't even look into his eyes."

Adeyemi Bukola said:

"Who knows how much he would have promised this babe to act this part.

"But I like the girl o, see her swag.

"Pastor's daughter indeed.

"Like father like daughter."

Femi Adeboye JP said:

"See the look on the girl's face. She couldn't even look him in the eye.

"Her gesture and gesticulations say a lot!"

Pastor Chris Okafor's alleged ex-wife drags him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman identified as Agnes Bessem Okafor, who claimed to be Pastor Chris Okafor's former wife, had dragged him online.

In a recent Instagram live interview, Agnes claimed that she married Chris Okafor at the age of 18 in a professionally conducted union by pastors she says are still alive today. She added that the marriage produced four biological children.

She accused the pastor of seeking to deny the marriage and the children, calling such behaviour disgraceful and harmful to Christianity. Agnes revealed that she left the marriage of her own volition because she could no longer bear the conduct she believed brought shame to the church.

Source: Legit.ng