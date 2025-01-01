Woli Arole recently shared more prophecies for the world, Nigeria, churches and individuals for the year 2025

The comedian-turned-prophet issues warnings about global wars while sending a message to those who travel by air

Woli Arole, who described 2025 as a mysterious year, also said there would be high expose of false prophets

Popular Nigerian comedian and prophet Bayegun 'Woli Arole' Oluwatoyin has dropped another prophecy for the year 2025.

Recall that Arole had issued stern warnings to those living wayward lifestyles, especially men with side chics.

However, in a more recent prophecy, Woli Arole, who declared 2025 as a mysterious year, dropped his predictions for the world, Nigeria, churches and gospel singers.

Woli Arole's global prophecies

According to Arole, there would be global pressure this year. He stated that wars will characterise 2025.

The comedian-turned-prophet also urged people who travel by air to be prayerful this year.

On climate, Arole predicted that there would be massive floods and airborne and water diseases.

Woli Arole's prophecies for churches and gospel singers

The comedian said 2025 is an Apostolic year for the church, stating that false prophets will be exposed.

He predicted the gospel ministries would experience shocking revelations this year.

Woli Arole's prophecies for Nigeria

According to the comedian, there will be some stability this year. He also stated that Nigeria will not scatter.

He urged people to be prayerful, obedient to God, fast and careful of their association.

Reactions to Woli Arole's prophecies

Read the comments below:

seamore4all

"The same God that surprise me this year will not STOP."

triple.ea:

"O God arise and calm every raging storm...we have not journeyed 2025 before ...Go ahead of us with the fire of your presence and burn every raging storms ijmn."

olawaleoolusanya:

"Regardless of all the evils, me and those that love me will only see good in 2025!"

