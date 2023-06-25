Dagrin's mum recently revealed in a live video with good samaritans that she has been struggling to live well

In another video sighted online, in a bid to verify where she lives and to raise funds, the home where the old woman lives was shown

The state of the house got netizens wondering who has been receiving royalties from Dagrin's songs

Dagrin's mum in her video of call for help begged for funds to move to a better place.

A recent video sighted online showed the dilapidated structure the woman lives in as well as her welfare.

Netizens react to video of Dagirn's mum's house Photo credit: @dagrin_official/@princessoloko93/@temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

The person who made the video went around the house showing the ugly exterior outside the compound and the dilapidated windows and other structures.

Coming back in, the video showed some awards Dagrin got before his tragic death in 2010 such as The Headies Award and others.

People on the live video who were soliciting funds for the late rapper's mum lamented as they asked who had been getting paid for his songs that are still being streamed online to date.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video showing Dagrin's mum's house

Quite a number of people pitied the old woman as they noted that if her son had not died, er life would be better.

Read comments below:

akaino_lee:

"May we not die Young "

christejiks:

"It has now become a norn for a famous person or their parent to come out on social media and seek for financial support. Very soon the media space will be too small to accommodate those seeking for help."

zuzumamman:

"Just curious, All the money made from the tribute song went to who?"

samsilver07:

"Dagrin would have worth billions if he were to be alive today, i pray the mother gets every help she needed"

easy_kelvin_happiness:

"May we no die before our time …. Dagrin "

eniliseceo:

"Who is collecting his royalties online that’s the real culprit right now. This woman shouldn’t be suffering na."

mrs_jaybode:

"May our glory not be cut short"

